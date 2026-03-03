Is Caleb Wilson the Next Pascal Siakam?

The 2026 NBA Draft class is loaded with high-end talent, and North Carolina power forward Caleb Wilson sits firmly in the consensus top four.

Wilson is currently sidelined with a broken left hand suffered against Miami on Feb. 10, but head coach Hubert Davis has indicated a return could be imminent — potentially with a cast or splint. Even that detail speaks to Wilson’s competitiveness. Despite being projected as a top-four pick, he is eager to return and help his team, reinforcing the reputation he has built as a relentless, high-level competitor.

The biggest critique of Wilson’s game centers on his shot creation and ball-handling, both of which require improvement. However, what he lacks in ball-handling, he makes up with elite rebounding instincts and defensive versatility, routinely guarding multiple positions.

Those same evaluations were once attached to Indiana Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam during his sophomore season at New Mexico State — which has naturally led to comparisons between the two.

In a recent mock draft for The Athletic, Sam Vecenie projected the Pacers to select Wilson fourth overall. In his analysis, Vecenie wrote, “If you believe his shooting can improve, he has a lot of similarities to Pascal Siakam, who has made multiple All-NBA teams.”

Siakam entered the NBA as a late first-round pick and developed through tireless work, including a stint in the G League under Jerry Stackhouse, where he led Raptors 905 to a championship and earned Finals MVP honors. Wilson, by contrast, is further along as a prospect entering the draft and is unlikely to require repetitions in the G League, but stylistically, there is overlap.

Physically, Wilson is taller but roughly 10 pounds lighter than Siakam was at the same stage. Siakam was 22 on draft night; Wilson recently turned 19, leaving ample time for physical development.

The statistical similarities are striking. Siakam shot 73.7 percent at the rim in college; Wilson is converting 72.3 percent. However, Wilson attacks the rim more frequently, with 54.1 percent of his attempts coming there compared to roughly 36 percent for Siakam. Conversely, Siakam relied more heavily on non-rim twos, which accounted for 60.5 percent of his attempts, while Wilson sits closer to 36 percent in that area.

In essence, both players thrive at the rim, but Wilson lives there. He currently leads the NCAA in dunks and has attempted just 27 three-pointers this season, underscoring his interior-oriented game.

Defensively, the parallels continue. Siakam’s college scouting reports highlighted his wingspan, rebounding, and ability to defend wings and guards. Wilson’s evaluations echo those traits: length, speed in the open floor, defensive versatility, and strong positional awareness without excessive gambling.

It is always risky to pigeonhole a prospect into a direct comparison with an established star. Wilson has also drawn comparisons to Kevin Garnett, Jermaine O’Neal, Jonathan Isaac, Scottie Barnes, and Chris Bosh, displaying a wide range of archetypes. While none are perfect matches, they share overlapping qualities in length, defensive impact, and developmental upside. Still, Siakam remains the cleanest stylistic parallel, perhaps with flashes of a young Garnett mixed in.

Ultimately, Wilson may be further along at 19 than Siakam was at the same stage, but Siakam’s ascent is a testament to work ethic and development. If Wilson were to land in Indiana and learn alongside Siakam, the mentorship alone could accelerate his growth. And if his ceiling truly surpasses the comparison, the Pacers may not just be drafting the next Pascal Siakam — they could be drafting something even more dynamic.

