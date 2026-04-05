Cavs shorthanded, How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers are 3-3 over their last six games and have passed the Washington Wizards to escape the NBA’s basement, which if you’ve been paying attention, isn’t ideal. Despite tanking, Indiana has been competitive, has welcomed players like All-Star Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin back from injuries and has put its best foot forward to close out this lost season on the heels of a disastrous Game 7 in last June’s NBA Finals.

Indiana comes off a loss at the Charlotte Hornets on the middle leg of their current three-game road trip that marks their final extended excursion. Following this stop in Cleveland, the Pacers have only one road game remaining in Brooklyn on April 9.

Following a win in Chicago to open April, the Pacers are playing exclusively playoff-bound teams outside of that contest against the Nets, so they will be heavy underdogs most of the way. Indiana fans will need to root for the Wizards to pick up a win before the season ends and for its team to lose out in order to end up with the NBA’s worst record.

The Pacers aim to end up with no worse than the No. 4 pick after the draft lottery to keep their first-round selection in 2026, having moved their protected selection (unprotected from 5-9) to the L.A. Clippers as part of the trade for center Ivica Zubac just before the deadline.

Cleveland enters this contest fourth in the East, 1.5 games back of the New York Knicks for third. They would face the Atlanta Hawks if the playoffs started today, but still have plenty to play for in terms of matters that remain undecided. However, they’ll play this game without forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen, opting to save both for the team’s game in Memphis on Monday.

Indiana is 7-32 on the road and 4-10 against Central Division opposition. The Pacers are 14-34 against Eastern Conference foes. The Cavs are 24-14 at home, 10-5 vs. the Central and 30-18 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Cavs

Game date, time and location: Sunday, April 5, 6:10 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cavs)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WTAM/WMMS (Cavs)

Pacers to face Cavs team missing key frontcourt pieces

The Indiana Pacers (18-59) visit the Cleveland Cavs (48-29) in the final meeting of the season between the teams.

The Cavs have won the first three meetings between the teams, rolling 120-109 (Nov. 21), 135-119 (Dec. 1) and 120-116 (Jan. 6). The last two games have been played in Indiana, where Darius Garland led the way with 29 points or Cleveland in the most recent meeting prior to being moved to the L.A. Clippers for James Harden.

Donovan Mitchell led the way in the first two victories but didn’t participate last time, getting a night off. He’s averaged 37.5 points against the Pacers to date. Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard have paced Indiana, but neither is going to participate in this final clash.

Cleveland is looking for its first sweep of the Pacers since 2021-22 and has won 13 of the last 19 matchups. Despite the Cavs’ recent dominance, the Pacers lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1976-77, 111-107.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Cavs-15.5 (-110), Pacers +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cavs -1450, Pacers +850

Total: 239.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

C Jay Huff

G Quentin Jackson

G Ethan Thompson

CAVS

F Max Strus

F Nae’Qwan Tomlin

C Thomas Bryant

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Obi Toppin: Probable - Right Foot Injury Management

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Back Thoracic and Lumbar Injury Management

Ivica Zubac: Out - Rib Fracture

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Jarace Walker: Questionable - Sacral Contusion

T.J. McConnell: Out - Bilateral Hamstring Injury Management

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Cervical Strain

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right Knee ACL Tear

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Right Hip Strain

CAVS

Evan Mobley: Out - Left Calf Injury Management

Jarrett Allen: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Sam Merrill: Out - Left Hamstring Injury Management

Jaylon Tyson: Out - Left Great Toe Bone Bruise

Dean Wade: Out - Right Ankle Sprain