Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2: Key Updates, Stats Ahead of NBA Playoff Game

How will you respond, Cavaliers? That is the question that will likely determine the rest of the Eastern Conference finals, beginning with Game 2 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Cleveland led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Game 1, but didn’t build enough of a cushion to withstand an absolute onslaught from New York superstar Jalen Brunson, who took advantage of a mismatch against James Harden over and over again to send the game to overtime. The Knicks would finish with a 115–104 victory in Game 1, closing on a 44–11 run.

If there is a bright side for the Cavs, it is that they showed that they can take advantage down low, as Karl-Anthony Towns struggled against Evan Mobley, a former Defensive Player of the Year, and center Jarrett Allen. While New York had run its offense through Towns to great effect against the Hawks and 76ers, once Brunson took the reins of the offense down the stretch, Cleveland had no answer. We’ll see what coach Kenny Atkinson has come up with over the last two days in response.

Follow along below for pregame reads ahead of Game 2, along with the live stats, updates, highlights and more once Thursday night’s game tips att at 8 p.m. ET.

NBA playoffs: Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2 live updates, stats, scores

How the Knicks, Cavaliers got here ...

The Cavaliers squandered an impressive Donovan Mitchell performance in Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The start of the NBA playoffs was not pretty for the No. 3 seed Knicks. New York struggled early on against Atlanta, falling behind 2–1, but found its rhythm beginning in Game 4 of the opening round series. From that point forward, the Knicks have been close to unstoppable, going on a red-hot tear through round two against the 76ers.

Knicks vs. Hawks first round scores

Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102 (New York)

Game 2: Knicks 106, Hawks 107 (New York)

Game 3 : Knicks 108, Hawks 109 (Atlanta)

Game 4 : Knicks 114, Hawks 98 (Atlanta)

Game 5: Knicks 126, Hawks 97 (New York)

Game 6 : Knicks 140, Hawks 89 (Atlanta)

Knicks vs. 76ers second round scores

Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98 (New York)

Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102 (New York)

Game 3 : Knicks 108, 76ers 94 (Philadelphia)

Game 4 : Knicks 144, 76ers 114 (Philadelphia)

The Cavaliers have had to scratch and claw their way to the Eastern Conference finals, and based on Game 1 in New York, things won’t start coming easy to them now. They’re a tough out though, as made clear by lengthy series against the Raptors and Pistons.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors first round series

Game 1: Cavaliers 126, Raptors 113 (Cleveland)

Game 2: Cavaliers 115, Raptors 105 (Cleveland)

Game 3: Cavaliers 104, Raptors 126 (Toronto)

Game 4: Cavaliers 89, Raptors 93 (Toronto)

Game 5: Cavaliers 125, Raptors 120 (Cleveland)

Game 6: Cavaliers 110, Raptors 112 (OT, Toronto)

Game 7: Cavaliers 114, Raptors 102 (Cleveland)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons second round series

Game 1: Cavaliers 101, Pistons 111 (Detroit)

Game 2: Cavaliers 97, Pistons 107 (Detroit)

Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109 (Cleveland)

Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103 (Cleveland)

Game 5: Cavaliers 117, Pistons 113 (OT, Detroit)

Game 6: Cavaliers 94, Pistons 115 (Cleveland)

Game 7: Cavaliers 125, Pistons 94 (Detroit)

More NBA Playoffs From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.