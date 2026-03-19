At the 9:15 mark of the third quarter, Portland Trail Blazers center, Donovan Clingan set a new career high with 25 points, finishing a difficult play over Jalen Slawson with a strong catch and a tough layup through contact.

With the Indiana Pacers playing their fifth game in seven nights, and short-handed due to injuries to Siakam, Nembhard, and Toppin, Clingan took full advantage.

A Dominant Start

Clingan wasted no time asserting himself.

He erupted for 14 points in the first quarter, tying his career high for points in a single period. He shot 5-of-7 from the field, knocked down his only three-point attempt, and went a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line—all in just 7:30 of action before heading to the bench.

Efficiency and Expansion

I think a lot of the success Donovan Clingan has found this year stems down to the work he put in over the summer



His cardio is far improved and he’s not only moving around the court better but his hands and finishing in the paint have both grown too pic.twitter.com/dQQ3Paq2se https://t.co/QOhUzQsSD8 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) March 19, 2026

The production continued in the second quarter.

Clingan added seven more points in seven minutes, going 2-of-3 from the field while hitting another three-pointer. Even with a couple of missed looks around the rim, he remained highly effective offensively.

What stood out most was the versatility. Clingan’s willingness—and ability—to step out and knock down perimeter shots has become a legitimate weapon. Now surpassing 200 three-point attempts on the season, the 7-foot-2, 280-pound center is evolving into a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

Clingan was able to shoot 64.3% from the field during this stretch, playing a total of 18-minutes and 49-seconds. He had a plus-minus of +11 after converting his career high shot. He also shot 66.7% from three, proving to be a problem for the Indiana Pacers in a variety of ways.

Controlling the Glass

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) rebounds the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clingan’s impact wasn’t just limited to scoring.

He dominated the boards, creating multiple second-chance opportunities for both himself and his teammates. At one point in the first half, Portland had more offensive rebounds than Indiana had total rebounds—a staggering disparity.

Indiana attempted to counter by pairing Ivica Zubac and Jay Huff together, but even that size combination struggled to contain Clingan’s presence inside.

A Tough Night for Indiana

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) holds the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Fatigue and injuries played a clear role, but Clingan’s performance was the headline.

On a night when the Pacers simply didn’t have the legs or bodies to match Portland’s physicality, Clingan delivered one of the most impressive performances of his young career and did it before the fourth quarter even began.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.