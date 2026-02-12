“This team needs a center like me, and I need a team like this.”

That’s what newly acquired Ivica Zubac told Jake Query during a radio interview Tuesday afternoon, offering a clear understanding of why this partnership makes sense for both sides.

With the departure of Myles Turner in free agency, the Indiana Pacers urgently needed a long-term frontcourt complement for Pascal Siakam.

Siakam, a four-time All-Star, has carried the Pacers through an injury-riddled season. The front office owed it to him, and to its championship window, to find a center capable of elevating the team while Siakam remains in his prime.

Following Indiana’s overtime win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Siakam addressed the addition of Zubac.

“Big body. We know rebounding is an area for us, so having a big body out there, somebody that also commands some gravity, especially down low, I think it opens up a lot of things for us,” Siakam said. “For me, another person that can screen for me — and I think he’s a really underrated passer — so being able to play off of him is something I’m looking forward to also. He’s a good guy. It’s been a couple of days just getting to know him and I’m excited about what he can bring to our team.”

The numbers support the intrigue.

Last season, Zubac averaged 4.1 post-ups per game and scored 1.06 points per possession in those situations, seventh among players with at least three post-ups per game. He was used more as a post threat with the Los Angeles Clippers than as a primary pick-and-roll finisher.

Per NBA tracking data, Zubac averaged 2.9 possessions per game as the roll man (228 total possessions), ranking 16th league-wide. For comparison, Turner ranked fourth at 4.0 possessions per game.

That disparity suggests opportunity.

Indiana’s spacing is vastly different from what Zubac experienced in Los Angeles. Surrounding him with shooting at nearly every position could amplify his effectiveness as a roller. If defenders stay home on Indiana’s shooters, Zubac can punish mismatches in the post. If opponents keep a big on him and fight over screens, the ball handler gains a driving lane.

Should teams begin tagging the roller to prevent clean finishes, Indiana has the personnel to make skip passes to open corner shooters. With Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith spacing the floor, the Pacers can stress defenses in multiple ways.

Mar 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Zubac is equally enthusiastic about playing alongside Siakam.

“I’m very excited,” Zubac said. “Pascal, obviously a champion and an All-Star. He can kind of do it all. I’m very excited to play with a four like that who can score in a bunch of different ways. We can run four-five pick-and-roll. He’s just a smart, smart basketball player.”

That four-five dynamic may be the most intriguing wrinkle.

While much of the focus centers on a future pairing between Tyrese Haliburton and Zubac, Siakam’s role as a pick-and-roll ball handler adds another dimension. This season, Siakam has logged 164 possessions as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets, the third most on the roster and the highest among non-point guards.

He is more than capable of initiating offense.

Imagine a Siakam-Zubac pick-and-roll with Haliburton, Nembhard and Nesmith spaced around them. It forces defenses into difficult choices; switch and risk a mismatch, drop and concede space, or over-help and surrender open threes.

The attention will rightfully fall on what Haliburton and Zubac can become. But the synergy between Siakam and Zubac may be just as impactful.

If their skill sets blend the way the Pacers envision, Indiana’s new frontcourt pairing could unlock an even more versatile and punishing offense.

