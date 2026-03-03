It's Okay For Indiana Pacers to Hit Rock Bottom

The Indiana Pacers are 15-46, which has them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pacers have lost six games in a row while holding the second-worst record in the league, which is why they place in the bottom two slots in NBA power rankings across the internet.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (30)

"The Pacers are holding onto last place in the Eastern Conference, having lost their last six games. Half of those losses have come against teams – Washington and Memphis – also in the bottom nine in the league," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pacers will play eight of their next 11 games on the road, with a four-game trip beginning in L.A. on Wednesday. They’re just 1-9 in Western Conference arenas, with only one win having come in … Oklahoma City."

SI.com, Peter Dewey (29)

"The Pacers are in a reset year with Tyrese Haliburton out, and they've gone just 1-8 without Pascal Siakam, who has recently been sidelined with a wrist sprain," Dewey wrote.

The Athletic, Law Murray (30)

"There are a lot of intriguing games on Indiana’s schedule. Too bad that none of them are coming with any hint that Ivica Zubac is getting out of the cold tub. Wins are going to be rare for the Pacers for the rest of the season. Whether or not it is worth it will come down to the May 10 lottery," Murray wrote.

Overview

The rest of the season for the Pacers is about trucking along and making it to the finish line. It's wild to see how far the team has regressed since being in the NBA Finals less than a year ago, but injuries can truly make or break a franchise, especially when it comes to a franchise player.

With Haliburton on the sideline, this season was always meant to be a dud for the Pacers; however, they are setting themselves up for success down the line, especially now that they have this Ivica Zubac trade to consider.

The Pacers sent their first-round pick in this summer's draft to the Los Angeles Clippers, but there is protection on it. If it ends up in the top four, it remains with the Pacers; however, if it ends up between 5 and 9, the selection will go to the Clippers, and that would be disastrous for Indiana's plans moving forward.

Adding a top-four selection with Zubac and a healthy Siakam and Haliburton will give the Pacers a great chance to return to where they were in the Eastern Conference standings a year ago. They just need to go through some growing pains in order to get there, which is exactly what's going on right now.