How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
The Pacers haven’t been out on the road since Jan. 26, and although they won only once on their five-game road swing, that victory came in Oklahoma City in a game that was personal. They then won two of four at home, defeating the Bulls and Hawks before falling to the Rockets and Jazz.
Indiana made a bigger splash at the trade deadline than the Milwaukee Bucks did, adding center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers via trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks. The Bucks were winners in keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least another few months, opting not to move him despite various offers.
The Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference basement and haven’t been able to muster much in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence. The Bucks are the No. 12 team in the East and have a 6-4 mark against Central Division opposition. Indiana is 3-8 against the rest of the division. Milwaukee is 11-12 at home, while the Pacers are an abysmal 3-20 in opposing arenas.
Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Bucks
Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 6, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WIsconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers)
Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), 1070 The Fan (Pacers)
Pacers look to get on the board vs. Bucks
The Indiana Pacers (13-38) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (20-29) looking to get on the board in February in their first road game of the month.
This will be the third matchup of the season between these teams. The Bucks got 33 points and 13 rebounds from Antetokounmpo in a 117-115 win on Nov. 3 and defeated the Pacers 111-94 in Indiana on Dec. 23 behind Kevin Porter Jr.’s 24 points.
All-Star Pascal Siakam led the way with 32 points in the first meeting, while T.J. McConnell scored a team-high 16 points off the bench in the most recent matchup.
Milwaukee has won five of six matchups and leads the all-time series 120-97 dating back to the 1976-77 season upon Indiana’s arrival from the ABA.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Pacers -1.5 (-108) Bucks +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Pacers -122, Bucks +102
Total: 222.5 (Over -108, Under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
F Aaron Nesmith
F Jarace Walker
C Pascal Siakam
G Andrew Nembhard
G Johnny Furphy
BUCKS
F Amir Coffey
F Kyle Kuzma
C Myles Turner
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear
Micah Potter: Questionable - Left Hip Contusion
Ivica Zubac: Out - Not With Team
Kobe Brown: Out - Not With Team
Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture
Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-way)
Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-way)
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain
Ousmane Dieng: Out - Not With Team
Nigel Hayes-Davis: Out - Not With Team
Bobby Portis: Questionable - Right Hip Contusion
Gary Harris: Questionable - Left Hamstring Soreness
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)
QUOTABLE
Pacers forward Jarace Walker on his big night in the upset against OKC: "It’s all for a reason. Trust the work you put in. I feel like that’s what I did. It was circled on the calendar. It was a great team win.."