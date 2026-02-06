How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers haven’t been out on the road since Jan. 26, and although they won only once on their five-game road swing, that victory came in Oklahoma City in a game that was personal. They then won two of four at home, defeating the Bulls and Hawks before falling to the Rockets and Jazz.

Indiana made a bigger splash at the trade deadline than the Milwaukee Bucks did, adding center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers via trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks. The Bucks were winners in keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least another few months, opting not to move him despite various offers.

The Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference basement and haven’t been able to muster much in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence. The Bucks are the No. 12 team in the East and have a 6-4 mark against Central Division opposition. Indiana is 3-8 against the rest of the division. Milwaukee is 11-12 at home, while the Pacers are an abysmal 3-20 in opposing arenas.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Bucks

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 6, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WIsconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), 1070 The Fan (Pacers)

Pacers look to get on the board vs. Bucks

The Indiana Pacers (13-38) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (20-29) looking to get on the board in February in their first road game of the month.

This will be the third matchup of the season between these teams. The Bucks got 33 points and 13 rebounds from Antetokounmpo in a 117-115 win on Nov. 3 and defeated the Pacers 111-94 in Indiana on Dec. 23 behind Kevin Porter Jr.’s 24 points.

All-Star Pascal Siakam led the way with 32 points in the first meeting, while T.J. McConnell scored a team-high 16 points off the bench in the most recent matchup.

Milwaukee has won five of six matchups and leads the all-time series 120-97 dating back to the 1976-77 season upon Indiana’s arrival from the ABA.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pacers -1.5 (-108) Bucks +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers -122, Bucks +102

Total: 222.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

C Pascal Siakam

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

BUCKS

F Amir Coffey

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner



G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Micah Potter: Questionable - Left Hip Contusion

Ivica Zubac: Out - Not With Team

Kobe Brown: Out - Not With Team

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Not With Team

Nigel Hayes-Davis: Out - Not With Team

Bobby Portis: Questionable - Right Hip Contusion

Gary Harris: Questionable - Left Hamstring Soreness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Pacers forward Jarace Walker on his big night in the upset against OKC: "It’s all for a reason. Trust the work you put in. I feel like that’s what I did. It was circled on the calendar. It was a great team win.."

