How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers haven’t played at home since Jan. 16, and although they won only once on their road swing, that victory came in Oklahoma City in a game that was personal for the fan base. Indiana closed out their trip with a 132-116 loss in Atlanta. With just one game left in January after this one, the defending Eastern Conference champs are 5-8 thus far in 2026, clinching their most prosperous month of the season

Visiting Chicago saw its four-game win streak snapped last time out by the L.A. Lakers, who got 46 points from Luka Doncic in a 129-118 win at the United Center. With the Clippers, Timberwolves and Celtics among the victims before the LeBron and Luka show rolled through the Windy City, it’s clear the Bulls have been playing well and look to move to 8-6 in January prior to three straight games against the Miami Heat.

The Pacers are going to be hard-pressed to stay out of the Eastern Conference basement and haven’t been able to muster much in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence even though it might benefit them long-term through a high draft pick come June. Indiana just got Bennedict Mathurin back from a lengthy absence on Monday.

The Bulls are in the No. 9 spot in the East, but are just two games back of the 76ers for the No. 6 spot, which would keep them out of the play-in.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Chicago Sports Network (Bulls), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers)

Radio: WLS (Bulls), 1070 The Fan (Pacers)

Pacers look to even all-time series against rival Bulls

The Indiana Pacers (11-36) host the Chicago Bulls (23-23) and are hoping to beat them for the third time despite their standing among the worst teams this season. The Pacers won at home 103-101 on Nov. 29 and in Chicago 120-105 on Dec. 5, nearly doubling their win total since the conquest at the United Center gave them two victories over the Bulls among their five at the time.

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in the blowout win and has averaged 30 in the victories over the Bulls, leading the Pacers in scoring both times. The Cameroonian forward is bidding to be an Eastern Conference All-Star despite his team’s struggles since he’s having a great individual season.

Australian Josh Giddey is Chicago’s top candidate for All-Star consideration and is back in action after being sidelined for most of January by a hamstring issue. Billy Donovan has been bringing him off the bench. Backcourt mate Coby White has led the Bulls in scoring in five straight contests.

The Pacers have won five of six against Chicago and have won three straight in Indiana. Those victories have pulled Indy within 107-106 in the all-time series between the Central Division teams. The Bulls still lead, but Indy could pull even for the first time since Dec. 26, 1987. Chicago won the first matchup upon the Pacers’ entrance into the NBA in ‘76.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bulls -2.5 (-108) Pacers +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Bulls -135, Pacers +114

Total: 235.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BULLS

F Matas Buzelis

F Jalen Smith

C Nikola Vucevic



G Coby White

G/F Isaac Okoro

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

C Pascal Siakam

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

INJURY REPORT

BULLS

Tre Jones: Out - Left Hamstring Strain

Zach Collins: Out - Right First Toe Strain

Noa Essengue: Out - Left Shoulder Surgery

Emmanuel Miller: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Yuki Kawamura: Out - G League (Two-Way)

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Jarace Walker: Questionable - Right Foot Bruise

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Probable - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Pacers forward Jarace Walker on his big night in the upset against OKC: "It’s all for a reason. Trust the work you put in. I feel like that’s what I did. It was circled on the calendar. It was a great team win.."

More Indiana Pacers Stories