Should the Pacers be sellers at the deadline?

As the trade deadline continues to get closer every team is trying to decide what is best for their franchise. The Indiana Pacers are in an interesting spot. They are currently one of the worst teams in the league, but many would argue that it is more because their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, has been injured.

The Pacers, like every other team, will have to decide what they think is best for the organization. It is typical for teams with their record to be sellers and look to recoup assets to rebuild their team. This is not the strategy for the Pacers. In my opinion all they need to do is let the season play out and then use their high draft pick to add more young talent. This draft class is loaded with talent so a top 5 pick will get you a potential superstar.

The Pacers already have an excellent core, if they were to add one of the top players in the draft then I think they would quickly rise back up to be in the mix to win the Eastern Conference. In my opinion, the worst thing they could do is sell off any of their big difference makers.

Hear from others from Pacers OnSI

“The Pacers are taking a gap year, but that doesn't mean they need to trade anyone. However, it would be in their best interest to listen on any offers for players that teams may be interested in. The Pacers know how they value all of their guys, so if any team is willing to pay up, they should at least consider.”

“There shouldn't be any panic simply because of the team's falloff this season; we knew the Pacers wouldn't contend after losing their engine (Tyrese Haliburton) to injury. But there can be some tactical moves the Pacers can make to reposition. Provided that Pascal Siakam is staying to pair with Haliburton and a top pick and likely Andrew Nembhard next season, Indiana can fill out a lineup by finding a center (Ivica Zubac?) so it can start training camp getting rhythm. In the meantime, if someone wants to give the Pacers more than expected for recent high picks Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker, or someone needs a backup point guard such as TJ McConnell, it should be seriously considered.”

“The Pacers shouldn't "sell".... they were just in the NBA Finals with this roster and will be adding a lottery talent in this stacked draft. With that said, the Pacers still should make moves at the deadline, potentially swapping current players for disgruntled stars or unproven young players that Tyrese Haliburton can help elevate. Going into next year, the Pacers will need a starting-caliber center who complements both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. So no, don't sell, actually do the opposite with next season in mind and help fast track a return to title contention.”

