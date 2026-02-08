How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Toronto Raptors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers will look to avoid becoming the first Eastern Conference team to lose 40 games as they continue a four-game road trip that will take them into the All-Star break following a back-to-back in Manhattan and Brooklyn next week. Indiana won only once on their previous five-game road swing, pulling off a massive upset in Oklahoma City in their first visit there since Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Pacers added center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers via trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks.The Raptors dealt wing Ochai Agbaji and added big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, who will be available to participate here.

The Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference basement and haven’t been able to muster much in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence. The Raptors are the fifth-ranked team in the East and have a 23-14 mark against Eastern Conference opposition. Indiana is 9-25 against the rest of the East. Toronto is just 15-12 at home, while the Pacers are an abysmal 3-21 in opposing arenas. Only the Sacramento Kings are worse.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Raptors

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 8, 3:10 p.m. EST, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), TSN Sportsnet (Raptors)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers)

Pacers look to avoid being swept by vs. Raptors

The Indiana Pacers (13-39) visit the Toronto Raptors (31-22) looking to avoid getting swept by the Raps for the first time since 2014-15.

This will be the fourth matchup of the season between these teams. The Pacers have lost at home 129-111 and 115-101, so their best game against Toronto actually came in the building they’ll be playing in on Sunday, coming up just short (97-95) on Nov. 26.

All-Star Pascal Siakam has led Indiana in scoring in two of the three defeats, while Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 in the most recent Pacers win, while Gradey Dick finished with 11 rebounds.

Toronto has won five of six matchups to trim Indiana’s lead in the all-time series to just 58-54 dating back to the 1995-96 season upon the Raptors entering the NBA. The Pacers won the first 13 meetings prior to an April 1, 1999 loss in TO.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Raptors -9.5 (-112) Pacers +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Raptors -425, Pacers +330

Total: 225.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

RAPTORS

F RJ Barrett

F Brandon Ingram

C Collin Murray-Broyles



G Immanuel Quickley

G/F Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Left Elbow Sprain

Micah Potter: Questionable - Left Hip Contusion

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Ivica Zubac: Out - Not With Team

Kobe Brown: Out - Not With Team

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-way)

RAPTORS

Immanuel Quickley: Available - Right Ankle Sprain

Jakob Poeltl: Out - Return to Competition Conditioning

Chris Paul: Out - Not With Team

Chucky Hepburn: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Pacers forward Jarace Walker on his big night in the upset against OKC: "It’s all for a reason. Trust the work you put in. I feel like that’s what I did. It was circled on the calendar. It was a great team win.."

