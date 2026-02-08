Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 8

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors are in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, but the surging Cleveland Cavaliers have pushed Toronto down in the standings heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana has lost three games in a row, and it made a major move at the trade deadline to help the team in the future. The Pacers acquired big man Ivica Zubac (out for this matchup) from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and multiple draft picks, including a protected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

That could end up being a valuable pick for the Clippers, who will get the selection if it falls between No. 5 and No. 9 at the draft lottery.

While the Pacers are focused on the 2026-27 season with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the season, the Raptors have a path to home court in the first round of the playoffs in a weakened Eastern Conference.

Oddsmakers have set the Raptors as 8.5-point favorites in this game, but they are just 11-16 against the spread at home this season.

Can Toronto flip the script against one of the worst teams in the East?

Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds, a player prop and my game prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +8.5 (-110)

Raptors -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pacers: +260

Raptors: -325

Total

224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pacers vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 13-39

Raptors record: 31-22

Pacers vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Kobe Brown – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Obi Toppin – out

Ivica Zubac – out

Quenton Jackson – questionable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Micah Potter – questionable

Taelon Peter – doubtful

Ethan Thompson – doubtful

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Chris Paul – out

Jakob Poeltl – questionable

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Pacers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Player Prop Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Andrew Nembhard UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)

Andrew Nembhard has shot the 3-ball pretty well this season, but I think he’s a fade candidate against this Toronto defense. I broke down why in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:

The Indiana Pacers have a tough matchup on Sunday afternoon against a Toronto defense that is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent 3-point percentage.

Nembhard is shooting 36.4 percent from deep this season, but he’s only cleared this line in one of his three games against Toronto, shooting 5-for-13 from deep overall. Nembhard is just 1-for-8 from 3 in his last two games against the Raptors.

Toronto is 12th in opponent 3s made per game, but teams are shooting just 34.4 percent against them. I think that puts Nembhard in a tough spot, especially since he only takes 5.2 3s per game.

Nembhard is also just a career 34.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Toronto hasn’t been great against the spread at home this season, but this is a favorable matchup against an Indiana team that will be short-handed following the Ivica Zubac trade.

The Pacers won’t have Zubac this afternoon, and they could be without Aaron Nesmith (questionable) leaving them with very few viable rotation players. Indy has gone just 9-15 against the spread on the road despite being set as a major underdog in a lot of those games.

This isn’t a recent trend, either. All season long, the Pacers have been awful on the road, going 3-21 straight up while posting a net rating of -12.7 (29th in the NBA).

The Raptors are over .500 at home (15-12) and they’re 20-7 against teams that are under .500. On top of that, Toronto has wins by 18, two and 14 against the Pacers this season.

So, I’m buying this squad to pull off the sweep, especially since it has the No. 6 defense in the NBA. The Raptors should be able to shut down this Indiana offense, that is dead last in the league in offensive rating and has 111, 95 and 101 points against Toronto in the 2025-26 campaign.

Pick: Raptors -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

