Tyrese Haliburton believes Ivica Zubac addition will be "really exciting"

Saturday, February 7th, Taylor Rooks, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and Blake Griffin spent time with Tyrese Haliburton to discuss his rehabilitation process and the Indiana Pacers’ acquisition of Ivica Zubac during the NBA on Prime Nightcap.

Haliburton expressed clear enthusiasm about the pairing.

“Yeah, I’m excited about it,” Haliburton said. “Playing against a guy like Zu, he obviously poses a lot of different threats. I’m looking forward to playing with him. It’ll be different for me — a guy who rebounds the ball so well. Defenses trying to cross-match or switch, I don’t know if they’ll be able to do that as much with Zu on the floor. So I’m looking forward to it. We’ve talked a little bit. He’s not with the team yet, but I think we’re going to have a long summer and a lot of time to grow our relationship, and I think it can be really exciting.” Tyrese Haliburton on Prime

The Haliburton–Zubac dynamic projects as one of the more intriguing point guard–center pairings entering the 2026–27 season. Haliburton remains one of the league’s elite passers, while Zubac is among the most efficient interior finishers and rebounders in the game. The combination of high-level playmaking and physical interior presence could create matchup problems across the Eastern Conference.

Nov 9, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Ivica Zubac (40) look on from the bench in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After the Los Angeles Clippers finalized the trade, Kawhi Leonard spoke candidly about losing his longtime teammate:

“Man, almost like losing a brother,” Leonard said. “We see the players around here more than we see our family throughout the NBA season. Someone that will be missed. Played a lot of games with him, a lot of battles. He’s a face we’re going to miss in the locker room.” Kawhi Leonard

Following Indiana’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday evening, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and T.J. McConnell spoke with Tony East (Forbes), Dustin Dopriak (The Indy Star), and Jamal Collier (ESPN) about the addition of Zubac:

Andrew Nembhard echoed similar sentiments.



“First time we played him, he gave us like 30 and 30. Big body, can really rebound. He’s going to be a force rolling in two-man action with me and Ty, so excited about having him. Heard he’s a great teammate, so he’ll fit in really well with us.”

Nembhard also highlighted the defensive benefits.



“Rim protection, as well as his strong body, will allow him to guard guys one-on-one and keep us out of rotations.”

On adjusting to a non-floor-spacing center, Nembhard was practical.



“Different dynamics for sure, not having a guy that pops, but his ability to roll is an advantage in a different way. It puts pressure on the rim, forces teams to converge, and still opens up the three-ball for us. Adjustment for sure, but there’s a lot of excitement about what he can bring.”

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Aaron Nesmith emphasized Zubac’s physical presence.



“I’m excited, man. I’m excited for his rebounding. Defensively, you don’t have to double as much in the post. I think he brings a different dynamic that we haven’t had, and I’m excited to play with him.”

When asked about facing Zubac in the past, Nesmith added, “We haven’t had anybody be able to grab 30 rebounds in a game before. He’s a big guy. I think he’s got a good motor. We’ll just have to get him up to speed with the pace we play, but I’m excited.”

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

T.J. McConnell focused on the fundamentals.



“I think rebounding, for one. He’s a monster on the glass. Post defense, screen setting — you just think about all the positives he can bring, especially once Ty comes back. Those two playing together could really be special.”

The message from Indiana’s locker room is clear: this was not viewed as a marginal move. The Pacers believe they upgraded significantly at center, addressing a structural weakness that had lingered throughout the season.

Zubac’s rebounding, interior scoring, and defensive stability offer Indiana a different dimension. It is one that could prove pivotal as the franchise attempts to return to the NBA Finals with a deeper, more balanced roster.

