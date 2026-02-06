3 Things the Pacers Must Accomplish the Rest of the Season

With 31 games remaining, the Indiana Pacers sit 15th in the Eastern Conference. The focus has clearly shifted toward positioning the franchise for the 2026–27 season, when Tyrese Haliburton is expected to return at full strength.

Still, 38.2 percent of the schedule remains. And even in a transitional year, there are critical objectives Indiana must prioritize before the season concludes.

1. Secure Top-Three Lottery Odds

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) stands on the court during a BIG 12 men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the BYU Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Indiana fails to maximize its draft position in a season where postseason aspirations are off the table, it would represent a significant organizational misstep.

The Pacers have long prided themselves on competing hard every night, giving fans a team to respect. But this year is different. Winning marginal February games does little to advance the franchise’s long-term vision.

If Indiana fully embraces the tank, Pacers fans will understand—and likely support—the strategy. The opportunity to land a generational talent in the 2026 NBA Draft outweighs the value of a handful of late-season victories.

Simply put, the Pacers must do everything within reason to finish with a bottom-three record. That positioning provides the strongest possible odds at securing a top-four selection and potentially transforming the franchise’s trajectory.

2. Define Jarace Walker’s Future Role

Jan 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Over the past month, Jarace Walker has shown the version of himself that fans hoped to see at the start of the season. While his development was slower than expected, the sustained stretch of high-level play is encouraging.

The importance of Walker’s progression cannot be overstated—especially considering Indiana could lose its 2026 first-round pick if it falls between five and nine in the lottery.

With Bennedict Mathurin now out of the picture, Indiana needs additional wing scoring, particularly off the bench. Walker possesses the highest offensive ceiling among the remaining options. His primary competition, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard, has yet to demonstrate comparable shot-creation ability.

This stretch of games serves as a proving ground. Walker must show that his recent surge is not a temporary spike but a legitimate turning point. If he can establish himself as a dependable contributor alongside a bench unit led by T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin, Indiana will enter the offseason with greater clarity about his long-term place in the rotation.

3. Build Chemistry with Ivica Zubac

Nov 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza (52) defends Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The blockbuster acquisition of Ivica Zubac was designed with the 2026–27 season in mind. These remaining games present a valuable runway to integrate him fully into the system.

With no immediate pressure to chase wins, the Pacers can afford to experiment. Establishing chemistry between Zubac and the core—particularly Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith—should be a top priority.

Evaluating how Zubac and Siakam coexist defensively, and exploring the pick-and-roll potential between Zubac and Nembhard, will provide invaluable insight heading into next season. Development does not require wins—it requires reps, adjustments, and information.

Final Thoughts

Indiana has positioned itself to be a legitimate force in 2026–27. The remainder of this season is about maximizing odds, clarifying roles, and accelerating chemistry.

If the Pacers can accomplish those three objectives, this difficult year will not be wasted—it will be foundational.

