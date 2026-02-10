The Indiana Pacers were hoping for the best, but the MRI confirmed the worst.

Johnny Furphy has suffered a torn ACL, sustained Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Raptors after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt.

From the Indiana Pacers:



INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy suffered an injury to his right knee during the third quarter of last night's game at Toronto. ⁰⁰An MRI taken on Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York confirmed that Furphy tore his… pic.twitter.com/YOf8uuCCDl — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) February 9, 2026

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Kansas had started 21 of the 35 games he appeared in this season, providing steady defense and strong rebounding on the wing. Over his last 20 games, Furphy averaged 5.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 20.9 minutes per contest.

With 29 games remaining, this stretch would have offered a valuable developmental runway for the 21-year-old. Furphy had already shown noticeable growth from his rookie season, and the injury represents a significant setback in that progression.

The Pacers have not announced a formal timetable, but ACL injuries typically require six to 12 months of recovery, making it highly likely Furphy will miss the remainder of the season.

Combined with the recent trade of Bennedict Mathurin to the Los Angeles Clippers at the NBA Trade Deadline, Furphy’s injury leaves a clear void in Indiana’s wing rotation.

The Pacers must now identify a replacement in the starting lineup. A strong case can be made for third-year guard, Ben Sheppard, to receive that opportunity. Sheppard’s skill set most closely mirrors Furphy’s, defensive versatility, off-ball movement, and connective play.

The decision to start Sheppard would allow for third-year forward, Jarace Walker, to remain in his bench role. This will allow Walker to maintain and grow his chemistry with T.J. McConnell, Jay Huff, and potentially Obi Toppin upon his return from a foot injury preserves continuity within the second unit.

Indiana has already explored expanding the role of rookie guard Kam Jones, and elevating Ben Sheppard to the starting five would create a clearer path for Jones to earn consistent minutes with the Indiana Pacers’ bench unit.

The only potential hurdle in Jones’ path is two-way guard Quenton Jackson. Indiana could use its open roster spot to convert Jackson’s two-way contract into a standard deal. However, the organization may prefer to evaluate him further alongside T.J. McConnell and Jarace Walker before committing that final roster position, ensuring it makes the most informed decision possible.

Injuries have unfortunately become a recurring storyline this season, but Indiana’s medical and performance staff have consistently demonstrated patience and thoroughness in the recovery process.

Furphy injected energy and optimism into what has otherwise been a challenging year. His absence will be felt, both on the court and in the locker room.

