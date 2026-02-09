What the Pacers Will Miss with Bennedict Mathurin’s Departure

Competitor. Confident. Bucket-getter. Relentless. Stoic. Dog.

Those words best capture what Bennedict Mathurin brought to the Indiana Pacers.

Whether you believed Mathurin was a perfect long-term fit or not, one truth remains: Indiana lost an elite scorer.

Mathurin possessed the rare ability to manufacture offense when nothing was available. He attacked the rim with force, finished through contact, and consistently drew fouls. He also stretched the floor, shooting 37.2 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game this season. When Indiana’s offense stalled, it often found life the moment Mathurin checked in.

At full strength, Mathurin thrived in a sixth-man role alongside T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin, with the second unit’s offensive identity frequently centered around his scoring punch.

According to StatMuse, Mathurin averaged 14.6 points per game off the bench last season in roughly 24 minutes per contest, essentially scoring a point every 1.6 minutes he was on the floor. Among players who came off the bench in at least 20 games, he ranked eighth in scoring, despite logging fewer minutes than most of his peers. Only Jonathan Kuminga averaged fewer minutes among that group.

His impact extended well beyond regular-season production.

During Indiana’s run to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Mathurin repeatedly delivered on the game’s biggest stage. In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Cleveland, he poured in 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting in just 20 minutes. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against New York, he scored 20 points in 12 minutes and 29 seconds, going 10-of-11 from the free-throw line in a 130–121 victory.

His most memorable performance came in Game 3 of the Finals, when he erupted for 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting in 22 minutes, helping Indiana seize a 2–1 series lead. And in Game 7, after Tyrese Haliburton exited with an Achilles injury, Mathurin nearly willed the Pacers back into contention, scoring 24 points and converting all 10 of his free throws in a valiant effort.

That scoring instinct is not easily replaced.

Mathurin’s fit was not always seamless, but his “bull in a china shop” mentality often provided the exact jolt Indiana needed. Replacing that microwave scoring will be one of the franchise’s primary offseason challenges.

There are four plausible paths forward.

One option is internal growth. Jarace Walker evolving into a more aggressive offensive threat. While Walker has shown flashes, his pass-first tendencies differ from Mathurin’s score-first mindset. For this role, Indiana likely needs someone wired to hunt buckets.

Nov 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The trade market could be the path taken. Indiana’s front office has repeatedly shown comfort navigating complex deals, and identifying a young scorer via trade would not be surprising.

The draft presents another avenue. If Indiana retains a top-four selection, players such as Darryn Peterson or A.J. Dybantsa profile as immediate wing scorers. Prospects like Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson bring talent of their own, but they project differently stylistically.

Kansas' Darryn Peterson warms up before a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free agency remains a viable, albeit costlier, alternative. If the Pacers miss out on a top-four pick, they may need to explore spending into the tax to secure the scoring punch required for another championship push.

The addition of Ivica Zubac solidified Indiana’s interior presence, but pretending Mathurin’s departure is painless would be misguided. His scoring volatility, fearless mentality, and ability to swing playoff games were real assets.

If the Pacers intend to return to the Finals and finish the job, finding a player who can replicate—even partially—the offensive jolt Mathurin provided will be essential.

