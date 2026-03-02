Pacers Fall Apart Defensively in Loss to Grizzlies

It was Star Wars Night for the Indiana Pacers on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and let’s just say the Force was not with the blue and gold.

Indiana wrapped up its four-game homestand without a win, falling 125-106 to Memphis for its sixth straight loss.

During the stretch, Pascal Siakam was sidelined for the final three games with a wrist injury, while Aaron Nesmith and Ivica Zubac remained out with ankle injuries. Obi Toppin returned against the Charlotte Hornets following surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot, providing a bright spot in an otherwise difficult run.

The injuries opened the door for several young players and end-of-rotation pieces to log extended minutes, offering valuable NBA experience despite the results.

While individual performances can be dissected, the root of Indiana’s struggles continues to be defense.

Across the 16 quarters of this homestand, the Pacers allowed 30 or more points in 13 of them. The 76ers and Hornets each eclipsed the 40-point mark in a single quarter. The lack of a defensive-minded big man has been glaring. Jay Huff provides some rim protection, but both he and Micah Potter struggle defending in space and have been underwhelming on the glass.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana’s bigs were outrebounded 46-21 in games against the Mavericks, 76ers, and Hornets. Memphis, notably, did not even deploy a traditional center Sunday, with Zach Edey and Santi Aldama sidelined and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jock Landale no longer on the roster.

The young guards have also shown their inexperience, struggling at times to stay in front of seasoned NBA scorers. Defensive miscommunications have led to repeated blow-bys and easy layups — issues that are expected when inexperienced players are thrust into larger roles.

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said pregame that situations like these — when both teams are depleted by injuries — can be opportunities to discover something new about a young player’s game.

For Indiana, that has certainly been true for Jarace Walker.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Since the All-Star break, Walker has been asked to initiate offense as a point guard at times while also sliding between the two and three. He has been thrust into responsibilities that would not exist under normal circumstances, and the growth has been evident. Whether leading the team in scoring, assists, or rebounds, Walker has capitalized on the expanded opportunity and continues to show why he is central to Indiana’s long-term plans.

The Pacers now have a few days off before heading west for a four-game road trip against the Clippers, Lakers, Trail Blazers, and Kings. Indiana is just 5-24 on the road this season, and with three of those four opponents battling for playoff positioning, the challenge only intensifies.

