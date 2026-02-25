When Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, he immediately entered one of the most difficult recovery journeys in professional sports.

Since then, Haliburton has spoken openly about the players who reached out to him. Kevin Durant visited him in Indiana and spent time offering advice. But one of the more surprising and meaningful connections came from Dejounte Murray of the New Orleans Pelicans.

On a podcast appearance, Haliburton shared:

“Dejounte has been great for me. We didn’t really have that cool of a relationship — it was just an NBA relationship — but Dejounte has checked on me so much since I’ve gotten hurt… Dejounte’s just a solid dude and I appreciate him very much.” Tyrese on his relationship with Murray

Tyrese Haliburton said Dejounte Murray has reached out to him consistently since his Achilles injury pic.twitter.com/vq5k1Ll7CI — HaliMuse (@HaliMuse) November 1, 2025

That connection now feels even more significant.

Murray suffered his own Achilles tear on January 31, 2025, and made his return on February 24, 2026 — roughly 13 months later. In his debut back, he didn’t look tentative.

He scored New Orleans’ first basket on a sharp backdoor cut, finishing a reverse layup off a pass from De’Andre Jordan. He knocked down a pull-up three, hit a step-back mid-range jumper out of the pick-and-roll, and showed burst on a strong crossover that led to a spin move and one-legged fadeaway in the paint.

For someone playing his first NBA game in over a year, Murray looked composed.

He finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 25 minutes, adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal. The five turnovers reflected some rust, but logging 25 competitive minutes in his return was encouraging.

After the game, head coach James Borrego praised Murray’s performance:

“Impressive. Just to see him out there competing again. He looked like his old self. Didn’t miss a beat. He’s only going to get better from here… Dejounte was fantastic tonight.” James Borrego on Murray's return

For Haliburton — and Pacers fans — Murray’s return offers a real-time case study.

The two guards share similarities. Murray stands 6-foot-4 and weighs around 180 pounds; Haliburton is 6-foot-5 and roughly 185. Both rely on speed, rhythm and change-of-pace to create advantages. Murray’s quickness did not appear diminished in his first game back, a promising sign for players with similar physical profiles.

Age is another factor. Murray is 29 and will turn 30 in September. Haliburton is 25 and about to turn 26. Being roughly three-and-a-half years younger should, in theory, favor Haliburton’s recovery timeline.

The timing also differs. Murray returned in late February, 390 days after his injury. Haliburton, assuming a projected October 1, 2026 training camp return, will have 466 days between injury and action, 76 additional days of recovery and preparation.

That extra runway matters.

Nov 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Murray emphasized postgame that the win, and building chemistry heading into next season was most important. Haliburton’s return will come at the start of a season rather than the stretch run, with training camp and preseason to ease into rhythm.

Seeing Murray look comfortable and productive should encourage Indiana fans. It’s not a guarantee as every recovery is different, but it’s tangible proof that an explosive, playmaking guard can return from an Achilles tear and still show shades of how he played before the injury in his first game back.

Perhaps most importantly, the friendship formed between Murray and Haliburton during rehab adds another layer of optimism. As both navigate the physical and mental challenges of returning, they now have someone who truly understands the journey.

For Haliburton, Murray’s comeback isn’t just inspiring, it may be instructive.

