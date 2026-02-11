Ivica Zubac Looking to Expand His Game with Pacers

On Tuesday afternoon via Zoom, Indiana Pacers newly acquired center Ivica Zubac met with local media to discuss his fit with the reigning 2025 Eastern Conference champions.

Zubac expressed excitement about joining Indiana, pairing with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, and bringing a presence at center the franchise has long sought.

But the most intriguing development wasn’t about his enthusiasm — it was about how his role may evolve.

For much of his career, Zubac has thrived as a bruising roller in pick-and-roll actions and a physical finisher in the dunker spot. Under head coach Rick Carlisle, however, that positioning could change.

“I’m gonna be in the corner a lot more than in the (dunker spot),” Zubac said. “I’m used to being in the dunker (spot) when I want the ball, but that’s something he doesn’t want. He wants me to be in the corner and if I get the ball to go into the next action, into a hand-off or a step-up and play out of that. That’s going to be an adjustment for me…Spacing out to the corner is going to be something new, but I’m looking forward to it.” Zubac on talk with Carlisle

It’s a subtle shift on paper, but a significant one in practice. Indiana appears committed to integrating Zubac into its pace-and-space system rather than reshaping its offense around his traditional strengths.

The adjustment won’t just be schematic; it will be stylistic.

“We didn’t play as fast, so it’s going to be an adjustment, definitely,” Zubac said. “I’m gonna use this period until the end of the season and this summer to get ready for that, to get acclimated to the pace, to the speed of the game that Rick wants this team to play. I’ll be ready.” Zubac to Indiana Media

The Pacers have built their identity around tempo, spacing and quick decision-making. The contrast is notable, considering the Los Angeles Clippers operated at one of the league’s slowest paces last season.

When Will Ivica Zubac Play For The Indiana Pacers? pic.twitter.com/eiKbGAMQ9H — 1075 The Fan (@1075thefan) February 10, 2026

Zubac also hinted at potentially expanding his offensive range. Appearing on “Query and Company” with Jake Query, the 7-footer addressed the possibility of adding a three-point shot to his arsenal.

“We’ll see how the shot looks. They want to see how it looks in practices, workouts… If that’s something they want me to add to my game and that’s going to help the team, I’m definitely open to it. And I’ll work really hard this summer to extend that range and bring that to the team next year.” Zubac on Query & Company

Feb 20, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) drives against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The idea isn’t unprecedented. Former teammate Brook Lopez famously reinvented his game mid-career, going from a traditional post scorer to a high-volume three-point shooter virtually overnight. While Zubac may not attempt threes at that volume, the willingness to explore that evolution speaks volumes.

If Indiana can help Zubac expand his game even slightly beyond the arc, while preserving his strengths as a screener, rebounder and interior finisher, his pairing with Haliburton and Siakam has the potential to exceed initial expectations.

The adjustment period may take time, particularly as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. But Zubac’s openness to redefining his game, and doing so within Indiana’s system, suggests a partnership built on long-term vision rather than short-term comfort.

For a team chasing another Finals run, that flexibility could make all the difference.

