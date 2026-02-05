Indiana Pacers' Ivica Zubac Trade With Los Angeles Clippers Has Massive Risk

The Indiana Pacers are getting in on the action ahead of the NBA trade deadline by making a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers involving center Ivica Zubac.

The Pacers are sending Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and multiple first-round picks to the Clippers in order to acquire Zubac. One of those future first-round selections comes this year with a heavy amount of protections, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

"Source: The first pick going to LAC is the Pacers' unprotected first-round pick in 2029. The other is the Pacers 2026 first-round pick, protected 1-4 and 10-30. So Clippers get 5-9, and if the pick falls outside of that range, it converts to the Pacers 2031 unprotected first," Fischer tweeted.

Pacers Need Lottery Luck After Zubac Trade

This is a loaded draft class, and the Pacers would benefit from adding a top-tier rookie prospect from this year's class. However, if the Pacers fall in that 5-9 range, the Clippers will end up with their pick, which could derail Indiana's retooling plan.

The Pacers still feel that they can get back towards contention next season when Tyrese Haliburton returns from his torn Achilles and Zubac is a big part of that as the team's new starting center. All-Star Pascal Siakam should also be a huge factor for the team. But they will still be in need of one more piece in the draft. That pick will be incredibly important towards the Pacers' future, so they need to make sure that pick ends up being conveyed to them this year.

This isn't to say that the 13-38 Pacers, who are in dead last in the Eastern Conference, will tank for the rest of the season, but it may be in their best interest to remain one of the four worst teams in the league to give them the best odds at keeping their pick for this year.

As of now, the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans have worse records than the Pacers. The Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets are both just one game ahead of the Pacers because they have played two less games than them.

On top of that, the Pacers have a chance to improve in the second half of the season with Zubac as their new starting center. It's a big risk for the Pacers, but if it pays off, they will have a stronger foundation for the future.

