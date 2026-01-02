Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander featured on Indiana Pacers' January schedule

The Indiana Pacers are hoping to bounce back after losing 10 games to end the month of December.

Things could look up for them in the month of January, where the team will cross the halfway point in the season. Here's a look at every game the Pacers will play in the month of January.

Jan. 2 vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Pacers host the Spurs, who won't have Victor Wembanyama as he is sidelined due to injury.

Jan. 4 at Orlando Magic

The Pacers will look to get revenge on the Magic after losing to them by two points earlier this week.

Jan. 6 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Pacers will head back home for a date with the division rival Cavaliers.

Jan. 8 at Charlotte Hornets

The Pacers face a winnable game in another quick road trip to the Queen City against the Hornets.

Jan. 10 vs. Miami Heat

The Pacers return home for a four-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against Bam Adebayo and the Heat.

Jan. 12 vs. Boston Celtics

Another tough matchup at home comes against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.

Jan. 14 vs. Toronto Raptors

The Pacers get another difficult Eastern Conference opponent as the Raptors come to town.

Jan. 16 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In one of just three games against the Western Conference in the month of January, the Pelicans come to Indianapolis for their annual visit.

Jan. 17 at Detroit Pistons

The start of a five-game road trip comes on the second night of a back-to-back where the Pacers face off against the Pistons, who are number one in the Eastern Conference.

Jan. 19 at Philadelphia 76ers

The road trip continues to the City of Brotherly Love where the team will take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Jan. 21 at Boston Celtics

The Pacers will face off against the Celtics for a second time in the month of January. This time at TD Garden in Beantown.

Jan. 23 at Oklahoma City Thunder

It's another Finals rematch as the Pacers head to OKC for a game against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jan. 26 at Atlanta Hawks

The team's road trip concludes with a trip to the Peach State to take on the Hawks.

Jan. 28 vs. Chicago Bulls

The Pacers return home where the Bulls await them.

Jan. 31 vs. Atlanta Hawks

In the final game of the month, the Pacers will get another crack at the Hawks.

