Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander featured on Indiana Pacers' January schedule
The Indiana Pacers are hoping to bounce back after losing 10 games to end the month of December.
Things could look up for them in the month of January, where the team will cross the halfway point in the season. Here's a look at every game the Pacers will play in the month of January.
Jan. 2 vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Pacers host the Spurs, who won't have Victor Wembanyama as he is sidelined due to injury.
Jan. 4 at Orlando Magic
The Pacers will look to get revenge on the Magic after losing to them by two points earlier this week.
Jan. 6 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Pacers will head back home for a date with the division rival Cavaliers.
Jan. 8 at Charlotte Hornets
The Pacers face a winnable game in another quick road trip to the Queen City against the Hornets.
Jan. 10 vs. Miami Heat
The Pacers return home for a four-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against Bam Adebayo and the Heat.
Jan. 12 vs. Boston Celtics
Another tough matchup at home comes against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.
Jan. 14 vs. Toronto Raptors
The Pacers get another difficult Eastern Conference opponent as the Raptors come to town.
Jan. 16 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
In one of just three games against the Western Conference in the month of January, the Pelicans come to Indianapolis for their annual visit.
Jan. 17 at Detroit Pistons
The start of a five-game road trip comes on the second night of a back-to-back where the Pacers face off against the Pistons, who are number one in the Eastern Conference.
Jan. 19 at Philadelphia 76ers
The road trip continues to the City of Brotherly Love where the team will take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers.
Jan. 21 at Boston Celtics
The Pacers will face off against the Celtics for a second time in the month of January. This time at TD Garden in Beantown.
Jan. 23 at Oklahoma City Thunder
It's another Finals rematch as the Pacers head to OKC for a game against the Thunder.
Jan. 26 at Atlanta Hawks
The team's road trip concludes with a trip to the Peach State to take on the Hawks.
Jan. 28 vs. Chicago Bulls
The Pacers return home where the Bulls await them.
Jan. 31 vs. Atlanta Hawks
In the final game of the month, the Pacers will get another crack at the Hawks.