The Pacers are in the midst of a brutal ten-game losing streak and are currently on pace for what would be the worst season in franchise history. Frustration has mounted in Indiana as veteran head coach Rick Carlisle remains stuck at 999 career wins, a milestone that has lingered just out of reach for weeks as the losses continue to pile up. Each night feels heavier than the last, with little margin for error and even fewer signs of a turnaround.

Their next contest is a home bout with the San Antonio Spurs, one that San Antonio leads 59-45 all time.

No Wembanyama

But this matchup the Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama, their superstar as he suffered a knee injury in their last contest.

Wembanyama is staying in San Antonio to undergo further tests, but the injury isn't expected to be serious. Wemby is taking the league by storm yet again with consistent highlight plays and insane splits of 24.3/11.7/3.4 and 2.9 blocks per night in less than 30 minutes a contest.

Wemby has all the tools to take over the league, yet he won't be showcasing those skills in Indiana.

The Spurs have officially ruled Victor Wembanyama (left knee soreness) out of Friday’s game at Indiana: pic.twitter.com/xFG9mdFses — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 1, 2026

Without Wembanyama anchoring the paint, the Pacers should find more room to operate offensively. Pascal Siakam and Indiana’s frontcourt will have a clearer path to attack the rim, potentially easing some of the offensive pressure that has plagued this team throughout the losing streak.

San Antonio will also be without key two-way guard Devin Vassell, who is averaging 15 points, four rebounds, and 2.4 assists while launching seven threes per night. His absence removes another important perimeter threat and defender from the Spurs’ rotation.

The Spurs Are Still a Powerhouse

Still, even a depleted Spurs roster is far from harmless. San Antonio has shown it can remain competitive without Wembanyama, thanks to contributions from players like Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Luke Kornet, and a supporting cast that has consistently stepped up in his absence. The Spurs’ depth and pace present a real challenge for a Pacers team that has struggled mightily on both ends of the floor.

Spurs finish the year with an 11-3 record in December - best in the NBA. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) January 1, 2026

The Pacers will have to improve on every front as they rank bottom two in points per game (110.1), net rating (108.4), field goal percentage (43.5%), three-point percentage (33.1%), and in assists per game (23.8).

Until those numbers begin to rise, no opponent—shorthanded or not—can be taken lightly. This game represents both an opportunity and a test: a chance to finally stop the bleeding, or another reminder of just how far the Pacers still have to go and how the focus, should shift to 2026/2027.

For More Pacers News