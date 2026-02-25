The Indiana Pacers dropped their fourth straight game Tuesday night, falling 135–114 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the second contest of a four-game homestand.

Indiana jumped out to a 38–30 lead after one quarter but was outscored 105–76 over the final three periods.

The absence of Pascal Siakam loomed large. Siakam missed the game with a wrist injury sustained against Dallas on Sunday, leaving the Pacers without their leading scorer and forcing others into expanded roles.

Micah Potter’s Career Night

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) celebrates a made shot in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Earlier this season, Indiana found itself in a center crisis after injuries to Isaiah Jackson and Tony Bradley. Searching for depth, the Pacers signed Micah Potter, who has since carved out a steady bench role.

Potter previously posted a 19-point outing against Brooklyn before the All-Star break. On Tuesday, he surpassed that mark.

Matched up primarily against Joel Embiid, Potter played 23 minutes and scored a career-high 23 points. He was a perfect 6-of-6 on two-point attempts and added three three-pointers, finishing 9-of-11 overall (81.8%) and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Despite remaining in a bench role, Potter was deployed early and frequently due to his sturdier frame compared to fellow center Jay Huff. Offensively, he delivered.

Embiid Returns Without Missing a Beat

Feb 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center.

While Potter shined offensively, Embiid reminded everyone why he remains one of the league’s most dominant forces.

Returning from a five-game absence, Embiid logged 27 points, six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes, finishing a game-high +22. Indiana’s lack of a true starting center was evident as the 76ers controlled the interior.

Why the Center Upgrade Was Necessary

Mar 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Potter may have been Indiana’s best available defensive option against Embiid, but that speaks more to circumstance than matchup advantage. The Pacers repeatedly sent double teams to force the ball out of Embiid’s hands, often surrendering open perimeter looks in the process.

That reality underscores why Indiana paid a significant price to acquire Ivica Zubac. A starting-caliber center capable of defending elite big men one-on-one changes the defensive equation. It reduces the need for constant help and limits the chain reaction that leads to open shooters.

In their previous meeting with Philadelphia, Tony Bradley and Siakam handled much of the Embiid assignment. Tuesday highlighted once again how critical that interior presence is.

Final Thoughts

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball while Philadelphia 76ers center/forward Joel Embiid (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Asking Potter, who is known more for his offensive skill set than his defense, to anchor the paint against Embiid is a difficult task. Even on a night when Embiid appeared to be operating in second gear at times, the matchup heavily favored Philadelphia.

Still, Potter’s performance was a bright spot. He showcased scoring touch and floor-spacing ability that adds intrigue to his role moving forward.

As Indiana shifts its focus more toward development than immediate results, performances like Potter’s provide value even in defeat.

