Knicks give trio night off, but starter with Indiana ties to play vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks come off an NBA Cup conquest and have made decisions on multiple players they listed as questionable to face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

OG Anunoby, who attended the University of Indiana as a blue-chip recruit, will suit up and play. Center Karl-Anthony Towns, wing Josh Hart and backup big man Mitchell Robinson will sit out this contest since the Knicks host the 76ers on Friday and come off a pair of physical victories over the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas.

For the first time since eliminating New York in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Indiana Pacers square off against their biggest rivals outside their division.

The Pacers are still looking to get head coach Rick Carlisle his 1,000th win as they look to get in the fight for a play-in appearance that looks highly unlikely at the moment. On the heels of its first NBA Finals appearance since 2000, Indiana looks to overcome a 1-13 start but comes off a decisive loss to a Wizards team with the fewest victories in the NBA.

INJURY REPORT

KNICKS

Karl-Anthony Towns: Out - Left Knee Soreness

OG Anunoby: Available - Left Knee Contusion

Josh Hart: Out - Abdominal Strain

Mitchell Robinson: Out - Left Ankle Injury Management

Miles McBride: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Landry Shamet: Out - Left Shoulder Strain

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Left Knee MCL Sprain

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ben Sheppard: Out - Left Calf Strain

Kam Jones: Doubtful - G League (On assignment)

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

KNICKS

F OG Anunoby

F Guerschon Yabusele

C Ariel Hukporti

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

PACERS

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ethan Thompson

Vitals - How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 18, 7:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), MSG (Knicks)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WEPN-FM (Knicks)

Streaking Knicks seek revenge after playoff blowout losses in Indy

The Indiana Pacers (6-20) and New York Knicks (18-7) square off for the first time since Game 6 of May’s Eastern Conference finals, giving the visitors an opportunity to exorcise some demons since last season ended with a 125-108 blowout at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana celebrated a 4-2 series win, which ended up being the final game in Tom Thibodeau’s tenure as New York’s head coach.

The Knicks have found success following a slow start under new coach Mike Brown and bring a six-game win streak into Indianapolis, having prevailed in 10 of 11. New York’s victory over the Spurs doesn’t count in the regular-season standings, but was impressive in that it overcame a second-half deficit to Brown relying on reserves like a slumping Jordan Clarkson and young Tyler Kolek in key situations in a way his predecessor probably wouldn’t have.

Depth should play a crucial role for the Knicks in Indy since there’s a good chance a couple of key players will get the night off to avoid playing three games in four nights with a home date against the Philadelphia 76ers scheduled for Friday.

New York has won the regular-season series between these teams three times in the last five years, tying one other time 2-2 and losing two of three in ‘23-’24. Indiana has won 10 of the last 16 matchups since the start of 2021, but still trail the regular-season series 102-96 dating back to Indy’s arrival from the ABA in 1976.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Knicks -4.5 (-115) Pacers +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Knicks -185, Pacers +154

Total: 225.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Knicks head coach Mike Brown on NBA Cup MVP Jalen Brunson: "When you start talking MVP candidates, his name is one of the first to come out your mouth because on this stage, to go get it done, while winning, is in my opinion, what an MVP is about."

