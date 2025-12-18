Five questions ahead of New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are hoping to get back on track as they host the NBA Cup champion New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

To learn more about the Pacers' upcoming opponent, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Kenneth Teape.

The Knicks won the NBA Cup, but it's quickly back to reality against the Pacers. How can they avoid a tournament hangover?

The Knicks have a veteran-laden team that certainly enjoyed the NBA Cup victory. However, in their decision not to hang a banner at Madison Square Garden, one of the reasons cited was bigger goals in June. That mindset runs throughout the organization, down to the coaching staff and players, who know it is back to business.

What makes the Knicks a legitimate Finals contender?

Unlike past years when teams knew what they were getting into in a matchup against the Knicks, there is a lot more flexibility now. Mike Brown has shown a willingness to try new things on the court, which helped immensely in defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup finals. He knows he has a versatile group of players and is using the regular season to tinker and find the best combinations.

Is there a chip on the Knicks' shoulder after losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals?

There will always be somewhat of a chip on the shoulder of New York when matching up with Indiana. It is a long-standing rivalry, and multiple players of the Knicks' current core have been eliminated by the Pacers in two straight postseasons. But this isn't a group looking back at the Eastern Conference Finals from last season; they're looking forward with new goals in mind.

If the Knicks were to lose, what would be the reason why?

The biggest negative to succeeding in the NBA Cup is that it has created a wonky travel schedule. After playing in Las Vegas on Tuesday, they are in Indiana on Thursday and back in New York on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. That amount of travel could catch up with even the most conditioned teams. Also, if the team holds out players for rest, this could look something more like a preseason game.

What's your prediction for the game?

The Knicks aren't going to throw the towel in on a game, but it could benefit them to give other players an extended look after some grueling NBA Cup games. If the regular lineup is in, New York wins by 12. If they rest players from the rotation, a six-point loss will occur.

