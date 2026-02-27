Knueppel Breaks Rookie Three-Point Record in Obi Toppin's Return

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers 133-109, handing Indiana its fifth straight loss.

After the Pacers got off to a solid first-quarter start and led 34-31, the rest of the game belonged to Charlotte.

A 12-point second quarter proved costly, as Indiana let go of the rope and allowed the Hornets to seize full control.

By the end of the third quarter, Brandon Miller had 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting, and Kon Knueppel broke the record for most three-pointers made by a rookie, knocking down his 207th three of the season in the third.

For the Pacers, however, there were a few positives: Obi Toppin returned from injury, the young players received meaningful minutes, and Indiana maintained its position in the inverse standings.

That said, the defensive habits formed during this five-game losing streak have been concerning. Opponents are scoring at will, regularly posting nearly 30 points or more per quarter.

Obi Toppin Returns

For the first time in 123 days, Obi Toppin played in an NBA game.

After injuring his foot against the Minnesota Timberwolves — an injury that required surgery — Toppin has spent months rehabbing toward his return.

He wasted no time making his presence felt. Starting at power forward in place of the injured Pascal Siakam, Toppin grabbed the first rebound of the game and later drove past the Hornets’ defense for a contested layup.

He played a total of 8 minutes and 29 seconds, split into two roughly four-minute stretches — one in the first quarter and one in the second.

Clearly, Toppin is not ready for a heavy workload, but seeing him back on the floor is an encouraging sign. He finished with three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Rick Carlisle on Obi Toppin’s return:

“The reaction of the crowd was heartwarming. It was great to have him back. It’s clear this will be a slow process in getting Toppin fully back up to speed. We need bodies,” Carlisle added. “Walk and Drew ended up going to the back — their backs are both bothering them. I don’t know what their status will be like for Sunday.”

Obi Toppin reflected on his return to the court following the game:

“I’m super blessed. It’s been a long time since I’ve been out there on the floor, but to be back out there today felt amazing." Toppin added that you can simulate the game as much as you want, but playing against the speed and the physicality — it’s hard to truly replicate that without being in an NBA game.

“To be out there today, I felt pretty good. Just being out there, period — pick-and-rolls, running the floor, still doing the things I’ve always done...As time goes on, the better feel I get being out there and find that rhythm.”

T.J. McConnell added praise for Obi Toppin:

"He's our engine. We've missed him dearly."

Kon Knueppel Breaks Rookie Record

During the third quarter, rookie forward Kon Knueppel passed Keegan Murray (206) for the most three-pointers made by a rookie in a single season.

After breaking the record, Knueppel added two more, pushing his total to 209 and counting.

He finished with 28 points, marking the fifth time he has reached that total this season. It was also the 28th time he has scored 20 or more points. Needless to say, he is making a strong case for Rookie of the Year, appears destined for the All-Rookie First Team, and looks like a long-term problem for opposing defenses.

Brandon Miller Drops 33

In just 25 minutes, Brandon Miller was sensational, scoring 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He poured in 19 points in the third quarter alone.

Charlotte scored 40 points in the third, meaning Miller accounted for nearly half of them. He shot 7-of-10 in the period, an impressive 70% from the field.

The 19-point quarter matched Miller’s career high for points in a single quarter. He also scored 19 in a quarter against the 76ers nearly a month ago.

Other Pacers Notes

Micah Potter scored 19 points, added two steals, and was the only Pacer with a positive plus-minus (+1).

Andrew Nembhard finished with 20 points and seven assists but committed four turnovers.

Ben Sheppard went 5-of-7 from the field for 11 points, adding five rebounds and three assists.

Indiana will close its four-game homestand Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, who recently signed former Hornets big man Taj Gibson.

