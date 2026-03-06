Lakers make calls on Luka, LeBron and Reaves in no-rest situation vs. Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are expected to have their lone All-Star in the lineup since Pascal Siakam has healed from a wrist injury, but the Lakers have revealed they'll be resting one of their top guys.

LeBron James, who turned 41 in December, will sit on the second night of a back-to-back and let his younger teammates handle the workload against a Pacers team that has dropped seven consecutive games.

James played nearly 34 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 loss in Denver, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Deandre Ayton exited before logging five minutes due to knee soreness and has also officially been ruled out against the Pacers. Jaxson Hayes is expected to start.

James is officially ruled out due to a left elbow contusion and left foot arthritis. He also sat out the second game of the Lakers' last back-to-back and hasn't participated in one since Jan 18. It remains to be seen to whether he suits up in a no-rest situation the rest of the way since L.A. has three more, with the next coming at Houston and Miami on March 18-19.

The injury report listing James as out means that barring something unforeseen, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will suit up to try and help dispatch of Indiana.

Doncic logged over 40 minutes and picked up his 15th technical foul and will be suspended for a game if he picks up another. Reaves, who missed all of January due to a calf injury, played 38 minutes and hasn’t played in a back-to-back since early December. The duo combined for 43 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists against the Nuggets but were just 4-for-12 from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 4-4 on no rest, having last played a back-to-back prior to the All-Star break on Feb. 9-10. L.A. lost both legs against the Thunder and Spurs. After a brief trip to Denver, the Lakers are continuing a stretch to open March featuring seven of eight at home. They defeated the Kings and Pelicans to open the month and lead the Pacific Division by two games over the Phoenix Suns.

Indiana opened a four-game Western swing by getting crushed 130-107 at the Clippers and will visit Portland and Sacramento next. The Pacers have dropped seven straight and 11 of their past 13 since February.

Siakam returned from his wrist issue after dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to participate. Indiana added center Ivica Zubac, a former Laker, from the Clips in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks just before the trade deadline but have ruled him out indefinitely.

The Pacers can control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing with the NBA’s worst record, but need the Sacramento Kings to pick up some wins since they’re currently in the league’s basement.

Indiana is 5-25 on the road and 4-17 against Western Conference opposition. The Lakers are 18-12 at home, but have gone a disappointing 11-11 vs. East foes.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

LAKERS

G/F Marcus Smart

F Rui Hachimura

C Jaxson Hayes

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Probable - Left Wrist Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Probable - Lower Back Injury Management and Neck Soreness

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Right Ankle Sprain and Back Sprain

Ivica Zubac: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Jalen Slawson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taeilon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Ethan Thompson: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

LAKERS

LeBron James: Out - Left Elbow Contusion and Left Foot Arthritis

Deandre Ayton: Out - Back Soreness

Maxi Kleber: Out - Back Soreness