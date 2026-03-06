Unknowns in L.A., How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Los Angeles Lakers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

There will be a lot of unknowns leading up to the opening tip of the Indiana Pacers’ lone visit to Crypto.com Arena. That’s nothing new on the Indy side over the past few weeks since the team has been tanking after being decimated by injuries, but the Lakers have been relatively healthy since the All-Star break.

L.A.’s issue entering this contest against a team that doesn’t have much of an interest in winning lies in who to rest on the second of a back-to-back coming off a Thursday night loss at he Denver Nuggets.

Luka Doncic logged over 40 minutes and picked up his 15th technical foul and will be suspended for a game if he picks up another. 40-year-old LeBron James played nearly 34 minutes. Deandre Ayton exited before logging five due to knee soreness. Austin Reaves, who missed all of January due to a calf injury, played 38 minutes and hasn’t played in a back-to-back since early December.

The Lakers are 4-4 on no rest, having last played a back-to-back prior to the All-Star break on Feb. 9-10. L.A. lost both legs against the Thunder and Spurs. After a brief trip to Denver, the Lakers are continuing a stretch to open March featuring seven of eight at home. They defeated the Kings and Pelicans to open the month and lead the Pacific Division by two games over the Phoenix Suns.

Indiana opened a four-game Western swing by getting crushed 130-107 at the Clippers and will visit Portland and Sacramento next. The Pacers have dropped seven straight and 11 of their past 13 since February.

All-Star Pascal Siakam returned from his wrist issue after dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to participate. Indiana added center Ivica Zubac, a former Laker, from the Clips in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks just before the trade deadline but have ruled him out indefinitely.

The Pacers can control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing with the NBA’s worst record, but need the Sacramento Kings to pick up some wins since they’re currently in the league’s basement.

Indiana is 5-25 on the road and 4-17 against Western Conference opposition. The Lakers are 18-12 at home, but have gone a disappointing 11-11 vs. East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Lakers

Game date, time and location: Friday, March 6, 10:40 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), Spectrum SportsNet (Lakers)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), ESPN LA 710 (Lakers)

Pacers continue stint in L.A. vs. Lakers team coming off loss

The Indiana Pacers (15-47) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (37-25) in the first game between these teams this season.

L.A. won both matchups last season, winning 120-119 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the most recent one on March 26. Luka Doncic helped overcome a 16-point, 18-assist game from Tyrese Haliburton with 34 points. Bennedict Mathurin scored a Pacers-high 23 points off the bench.

The Pacers lost in L.A. 124-117 on Feb. 8, 2025 despite 23 points from Siakam. Reaves scored 45 points in a game that didn’t feature LeBron James. Indiana’s last win over the Lakers in L.A. came on Jan. 19, 2022. It has gone just 3-7 over the last 10 matchups in this series. The teams will meet again in Indianapolis on March 25.

The Lakers lead the all-time series over the Pacers 67-35 dating back to 1976-77, which doesn’t include their 4-2 NBA Finals conquest in 2000.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Lakers -9.5 (-102) Pacers +9.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Lakers -455, Pacers +350

Total: 235.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

LAKERS

G/F Marcus Smart

F LeBron James

C Jaxson Hayes

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Probable - Left Wrist Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Probable - Lower Back Injury Management and Neck Soreness

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Right Ankle Sprain and Back Sprain

Ivica Zubac: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Jalen Slawson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taeilon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Ethan Thompson: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

LAKERS

Deandre Ayton: Out - Back Soreness

Maxi Kleber: Out - Back Soreness

QUOTABLE

Lakers coach JJ Redick on Jaxson Hayes moving forward as the primary center: "Jaxson’s had a really good season. I know I played with him his first two years. He’s a better basketball player. He’s gotten better. He’s making touch shots around the rim. He’s making great pocket decisions. He’s a good basketball player that, frankly, he consistently injects energy into the group when he runs the floor, blocks a shot or gets those dunks."