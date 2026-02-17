LeBron James and Steve Nash recently weighed in on the Indiana Pacers’ decision to acquire Ivica Zubac, and both former MVPs made it clear they believe Indiana made the right move.

On their podcast, Mind the Game, James offered strong praise for Zubac’s physical tools and fit.

Indiana is getting a special player in @ivicazubac and he’s going to flourish with @Hali as his PG.



“He’s gigantic. I don’t think a lot of people understand how big he is. Great hands around the rim. Great touch,” James said. LeBron James on Ivica Zubac

James also pointed to Zubac’s success playing alongside James Harden in Los Angeles, noting how well he complements elite playmakers.

“Obviously he worked well with James (Harden). I think it’s a great pickup for Indy, especially going into the future after losing Myles Turner to Milwaukee. Two different players.” LeBron James on Mind the Game

For James, the key to the trade centers around Zubac’s eventual partnership with Tyrese Haliburton.

“With Tyrese coming back at some point with Zu, it’s going to work well. Zu works well with playmaking point guards or playmaking players, and Tyrese is one of our best playmakers in our game. You’ve seen what Zu was able to do the last couple of years with James (Harden).” LeBron on Zubac playing with a playmaker

“Kudos to Indiana bringing him in there. They saw his talent, he’s still young, relatively, and I think he’s gonna be good, and I think Tyrese is gonna love him.” LeBron on Zubac to Indy

Nash followed up by emphasizing how Zubac’s game, while different from Turner’s floor-spacing ability, provides balance.

“Not the spacer that Myles Turner was, but he’s so good around the rim. He can play in the roll and in the short pocket, great hands around the rim, but also rebounds, defends the rim. So yeah, I’m excited for Indy.” Steve Nash on Zubac trade to Pacers

The endorsement from two of the league’s most respected basketball minds carries weight. Zubac’s screening, rebounding, interior finishing and rim protection address long-standing needs for Indiana. More importantly, his ability to thrive next to a pass-first guard aligns perfectly with Haliburton’s strengths.

The trade required meaningful assets, including draft capital and young contributors. But the Pacers clearly believe they are operating within a championship window. If the Haliburton–Zubac connection develops the way James and Nash anticipate, Indiana’s bold swing at the deadline could ultimately prove to be a foundational move for the franchise’s next era of contention.

