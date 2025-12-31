The Indiana Pacers are closing out the new year on a disappointing whimper after a 1-12, 1-10 loss to the Orlando Magic inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Magic, but they relinquished it early and could not find a way to get it back. The Pacers scored just 15 points in the final 12 minutes of the game, which resulted in the loss.

Indiana had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Aaron Nesmith missed a 31-foot three-pointer, and the team could not get the rebound after the shot went up.

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard dribbles the ball while Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pacers on 10-game losing streak

Considering how they have played in the past couple of weeks, this was one of the better Pacers games this season. Pascal Siakam led the team with 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting and Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points of his own. The Canadian guard went 13-of-13 from the free throw line, which gave the team a huge boost down the stretch.

Andrew Nembhard also had a strong game with 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Ben Sheppard had 12 points off the bench.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero led the game in scoring with 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Desmond Bane had 18, Anthony Black added 15, and Jalen Suggs pitched in 11. Former Pacers big man Goga Bitadze had 14 points and nine rebounds, while two-way forward Jamal Cain had 12 points of his own to join the team in double figures.

The Pacers played well and against some of the lesser teams in the league, they might have had a chance to win the game. However, they faced a Magic team that was hungry for a victory after surrendering a 20-point lead in their last loss against the Toronto Raptors. It resulted in a loss for the home squad.

The Pacers are now 6-28 this season. Their last win came on December 8 at home against the Sacramento Kings. Now the Pacers will go back to the drawing board as they try to put the 2025 calendar year behind them and move into 2026 with a fresh mindset.

The team's first game in the new calendar year comes on Friday against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

