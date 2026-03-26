Luka and LeBron Too Much for Nembhard, Pacers
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In between the complaining and raising his hand to acknowledge he had just been beaten on defense again, Luka Dončić was an unstoppable offensive force.
People criticized Michael Wilbon on Pardon the Interruption for saying Jaylen Brown was his MVP, but on that segment he got one thing right, Dončić only plays one side of the floor.
Fortunately for the Lakers, his offensive game was more than enough against Indiana.
Dončić erupted for 21 points in the first quarter, helping the Lakers jump out to a 45–28 lead. After scoring 44 points against the Pacers earlier this month in just three quarters, he followed it up with another dominant performance, finishing with 43 points on 15-of-30 shooting, along with seven assists and six rebounds.
But it wasn’t just Dončić — the entire Lakers team came out firing.
In the first quarter alone, Los Angeles made 16 field goals, while Indiana attempted just 15 shots. The Pacers also committed seven turnovers compared to zero for the Lakers and failed to grab an offensive rebound while allowing three.
LeBron James added a near triple-double with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, finishing as a team-best +24 in plus-minus.
While LeBron didn’t match Dončić’s scoring output, he was just as active in voicing his frustrations throughout the game. Pascal Siakam was equally animated, visibly frustrated with the officiating and exchanging words with James throughout the night.
Siakam played with noticeable aggression, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with five minutes remaining. On his way to the bench, official Ben Taylor assessed him a second technical foul, resulting in an ejection.
Andrew Nembhard was Indiana’s standout performer. Though he shot just 3-of-9 from the field and scored 14 points, he dished out a career-high 19 assists — more than Dončić and James combined.
The Pacers had a balanced offensive effort, with eight of their 11 players scoring in double figures. Jay Huff recorded 18 points, six rebounds and a block. T.J. McConnell added 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting with three assists. Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker each finished with 15 points, Aaron Nesmith had 14, and Ben Sheppard chipped in 13 points while shooting 4-of-5 from three.
The Lakers capitalized at the free-throw line, attempting 11 more than Indiana and outscoring the Pacers 28–18 from the stripe. Los Angeles also held a 29–23 edge in second-chance points.
Indiana made a strong push late, scoring 45 points in the fourth quarter and cutting a once 29-point deficit to six with under a minute remaining. The Pacers never led, but they continued to compete until the final buzzer.
Indiana will continue its homestand Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, when Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson return to Indianapolis for the first time since the trade.
In a lighter moment, Caitlin Clark served as an in-game photographer during the first half. Her first photo captured Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée, Jade, marking Haliburton’s first game back with the team since the All-Star break after dealing with shingles.
Clark later joined Pacers minority owner Steve Rales courtside after completing her photography duties.
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA