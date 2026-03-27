Mathurin back in town, How To Watch Indiana Pacers-L.A. Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers are back in the NBA basement, overcoming this week’s unlikely win at the Orlando Magic thanks to the Washington Wizards’ victory over the Utah Jazz. Indiana is back in control of its own destiny if it wants to finish with the NBA’s worst record.

The Pacers are hoping to ensure they finish with no worse than the No. 4 pick in June’s draft by finishing dead last, which means they wouldn’t have to win the lottery to keep their first-round selection in 2026. Indiana put itself in this position by trading for center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple of picks just before the deadline.

One of those picks was a lottery selection in this draft that is unprotected if it falls between 5-9. That protection has been a huge factor ever since.

Zubac is now sidelined due to a rib fracture, which aids the Pacers in their tanking. Mathurin will be making his first appearance in a visiting uniform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, having just returned to the lineup following a four-game absence due to a toe injury. He finished with 23 points and six assists in his first game back in a 119-94 win over Toronto.

Indiana is 1-17 since the All-Star break and is one game back of the Brooklyn Nets and 1.5 games behind Washington for the NBA’s worst record. The Pacers are 0-10 at home since the beginning of February. Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard are off the injury report and are expected to start.

The Clippers are on a three-game win streak, have climbed back above .500 and would be the No. 8 seed if the playoffs opened today. L.A. is only a half-game up on Portland and two on current 10-seed Golden State. This is the first of a quick two-game roadie that continues in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Indiana is 10-26 at home and 4-24 against Western Conference foes. The Clippers are 16-21 on the road and 15-13 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Clippers

Game date, time and location: Friday, March 27, 7:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (Clippers)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), KLAC (Clippers)

Pacers look for first home win since Jan. 31 vs. Mathurin's Clips

The Indiana Pacers (16-57) host the L.A. Clippers (37-36) in the final meeting of the season between the teams.

The teams met on March 5 at Intuit Dome, producing a 130-107 Clippers’ rout. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, while Mathurin finished with 23 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Siakam returned from a wrist sprain to score 29 points but failed to spoil Darius Garland’s home debut with L.A.

The Pacers had won three straight against the Clippers prior to this season and are 3-1 at home over the last four vs. L.A. The Clips are 8-5 over the last 13 against Indy since March 2019.

The Pacers are up 61-40 against the Clippers in the all-time series dating back to 1976-77 way back before relocation to San Diego from the franchise originally known as the Buffalo Braves.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Clippers -8.5 (-112), Pacers +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Clippers -380, Pacers +300

Total: 238.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CLIPPERS

F Kawhi Leonard

F John Collins

C Brook Lopez

G Darius Garland

G Derrick Jones Jr.

PACERS

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

INJURY REPORT

CLIPPERS

Jordan Miller: Available - Back Soreness

Bradley Beal: Out - Left Hip Fracture

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Right Lisfranc Ligament Tear

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Out - Rib Fracture

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Lower Back Soreness

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Lower Back Soreness

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Jalen Slawson: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Clippers wing Bennedict Mathurin on his return to Indiana: "Indiana breathes basketball. Everybody knows that. The fans love me and I love the fans over there.. It’s gonna be a lot of love. At the end of the day, Indiana drafted me. Still my second home to this day."