Pacers Announce G League Trade with Blazers
The Noblesville Boom, the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate, announced a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers' affiliate team, the Rip City Remix, late last week.
The Boom acquired the returning player rights to Sterling Manley in exchange for the returning player rights to Keisei Tominaga.
Manley, a 26-year-old center, played in 23 games last season for the Remix, starting just two. He averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and an assist per game 7.6 minutes per game.
Manley played three seasons at the University of North Carolina, but didn't see the floor much. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 minutes per game his freshman season, and saw those numbers decline throughout his college career.
Manley took a redshirt season during what would have been his junior year after having surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee. He went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association and also competed professionally in the Dominican Republic before landing with the Trail Blazers.
Tominaga also went undrafted out of college, spending three seasons at Nebraska, where he became a fan favorite for his scoring ability from deep. Tominaga averaged over 15 points per game in his final season in Nebraska, making over 37 percent of his three-point shots.
In his only season of G League play, Tominaga was primarily a three-and-D player, averaging 2.6 three-pointers made per game and less than one rebound and one assist per game in less than nine minutes of action.
The NBA G League season will begin Friday, Nov. 7, starting with a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament before the 36-game regular season begins December 27, 2025.
