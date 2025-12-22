Indiana Pacers guard adjusting to new role with Tyrese Haliburton out

The Indiana Pacers are struggling without Tyrese Haliburton on the court.

The team has a 6-22 record through the first 28 games of the season, and things don't appear to be looking up any time soon. There are bright spots, but they are coming few and far between. Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin might be the team's saving grace as a young player working on expanding his game.

"Mathurin is another crafty player, one who can get to his spots in the midrange to knock down off-the-dribble jumpers, or spot-up from beyond the arc and knock down triples. His issues lie in his decision-making, as Mathurin is most often looking to get a bucket rather than keep the ball moving. Tasked with a different role this season, the native of Montreal has more turnovers than assists this campaign," HoopsHype wrote.

"Even so, Mathurin is still just 23, and the growing pains he’s gone through between last playoffs and this regular season should be huge for his development as he returns to a more familiar role when Haliburton returns."

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin dribbles the ball while New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Mathurin going through growing pains

Even though Mathurin is not playing his best basketball, he is still viewed as one of the best young guards in the game. HoopsHype conducted a ranking of 25 players under the age of 25, and Mathurin clocked in at No. 22 on the list.

Haliburton's absence could close doors for the Pacers, but it could also open them with the right attitude and mindset. This season can be used to develop skills in Bennedict Mathurin's game that he wouldn't otherwise have if Haliburton weren't on the court.

While the Pacers hope to have Haliburton back in the lineup next season, there will be games in the future where he is out with some other injury. So if Mathurin develops these skills now, they'll have them when the team is in a better position to contend.

Mathurin and the Pacers are back in action tomorrow as they take on Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside TD Garden in Beantown. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

