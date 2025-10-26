Pacers Lose Yet Another Guard to Injury During Grizzlies Clash
The Indiana Pacers just can't catch a break.
According to Indiana's official X account, rookie shooting guard Taelon Peter departed the Pacers' ongoing road clash against the similarly-depleted Memphis Grizzlies with a sore right groin, and was ruled out for the last of the contest heading into the halftime break.
Following a 12-0 Grizzlies run, Memphis is up 80-65 halfway through the third quarter. Indiana had just cut the Grizzlies' advantage to three points prior to Memphis this tear in the FedEx Forum.
Starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, meanwhile, suffered an apparent foot issue, and had a conversation with a Pacers athletic trainer, but remains in the game.
Peter, a 6-foot-3 swingman out of Liberty University, was selected with the No. 54 overall selection in June's 2025 NBA Draft.
As tends to be the case for late second-round draft picks not named Bronny James, Peter agreed to a two-way deal with Indiana. He will now be toggled between Indiana proper and the club's freshly re-branded G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom.
Peter was only available for 2:06 of action before going down. In that time, he notched one stat, a foul, while taking no shots.
The Grizzlies seem to have fully taken command of this contest, after Indiana had kept things fairly close through the first half, which Memphis led 60-52.
A Pair of Injury-Addled Squads in Memphis
Both squads are playing without several key pieces.
Indiana, of course, is without two of its three best players in two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton and his replacement for the season, Andrew Nembhard. Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of an eventual NBA Finals series loss in June, while Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury.
The Pacers are also without reserve point guard T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson, Johnny Furphy, or rookie Kam Jones.
Memphis, for its part, is playing without starting center Zach Edey, reserve big Brandon Clarke , guards Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr., and Vince Williams Jr.
When healthy, both Indiana and the Grizzlies appeared to represent the league's future, sporting deep, athletic squads with plenty of upside left to explore. But injuries have proven a massive impediment of late.
