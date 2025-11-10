Pacers Announce Good News on Long-Injured Guard
The 1-9 Indiana Pacers are in desperate need of a capable point guard.
Fortunately, head coach Rick Carlisle had a positive update for a key player on Sunday.
Already missing All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season, the Pacers suffered a major loss in early October after T.J. McConnell strained his hamstring in the Pacers' first preseason game against the Timberwolves.
Carlisle told reporters Sunday that McConnell, who has missed the entire regular season so far, is making progress and is "ramping up" toward a return, according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.
"T.J. is getting closer," Carlisle said ahead of the Pacers' road game against the Golden State Warriors. "I know he had a workout today. I hadn't heard how that went but I heard he's been ramping up pretty steadily."
McConnell's absence was magnified by the loss of starting point guard Andrew Nembhard, who was named the starter in place of Haliburton ahead of the season. Nembhard suffered a left shoulder strain in the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nembhard returned to action Saturday night in the Pacers' 117-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
The Pacers have struggled without Nembhard and McConnell, falling to a 1-8 record on the season and have had to search far and wide for suitable players at point guard.
Nembhard scored 22 points in 33 minutes in his first game back, helping the Pacers storm back in the third quarter after being down 19 points in the first half. While the wheels eventually fell off and the Nuggets ended up winning comfortably, Nembhard's presence was significant.
'A Big Difference Maker for Us'
"Having Drew back is a big difference maker for us," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "I thought he played very well considering he's been out a period of 2 1/2 weeks or whatever it's been. He looked dynamic, he looked like he had good feel. Passing was sharp. Another playmaker was important for us."
Nembhard was back on the court Sunday night, and was the Pacers' leading scorer with 14 points in a 114-83 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The Pacers continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.
