Pacers Waive Mac McClung After Three Games, Add Veteran Guard
Just over a week after signing guard Mac McClung to his first multiyear, standard NBA contract, the Indiana Pacers waived the 26-year-old Thursday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
McClung averaged 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists across the three games he spent with the Pacers, all of which were losses. His best performance came against the Atlanta Hawks, in which McClung was on the court for 19 minutes and shot 5-of-12 from the field for 12 points.
In a corresponding transaction, the Pacers are signing veteran point guard Monte Morris to fill the open roster spot, according to Charania.
Morris had reached an agreement with the Pacers during training camp, but the veteran suffered a calf strain and did not sign with the team.
With the Pacers hurting at the guard position, Morris adds a reliability that the inexperienced McClung couldn't offer. The 2017 second-round pick has spent eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. While the Pacers wait for guards Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Quenton Jackson, Johnny Furphy, Kam Jones and TJ McConnell to return from injury, Morris will likely see a sizable role in an injury-riddled backcourt.
For McClung, the news is a disappointing conclusion to what was a life-changing moment. The three-time NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest champion went undrafted in 2021 and has bounced around the league, spending time with the Bulls, Lakers, 76ers and Magic organizations.
“It’s been quite a roller coaster,” McClung told The Athletic. “But I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve got to see a lot of people, different organizations, and meet a lot of good people. And it’s definitely been mine. I just try to embrace that it’s my journey and I’m very grateful.”
McClung received praise from Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, and is likely to draw plenty of interest in the G League.
“I bring a lot of energy. I’m a competitor who just wants to compete, but gives a lot of energy to a team. I feel like that’s what I bring," McClung said.
