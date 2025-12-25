About a half of a year ago, the Indiana Pacers took the dominant Oklahoma City Thunder to a thrilling, seven game series, and then disaster struck; as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton popped his Achillies, ending the Pacers run.

After the Finals, Myles Turner left in free agency and injuries piled on after a long season, bringing us to the present, where the Pacers are 6-24 in their first 30 games. A disastrous start for a team that was just in the Finals, and a win pace that puts them on track for their franchise's worst season (1982-83, 20-62).

So, what's went wrong?

1. Injuries

Obi Toppin, Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, and Bennedict Mathurin have all missed extended time. Their core 3 has yet to play together, key role players continue to miss time and coach Rick Carlisle continuously has to mix up the rotations. While injuries can't be completely to blame, they are a major factor in this dreadful start.

2. Where's the Offense?

The Pacers went from a top-10 offense in the NBA, to dead last. In points per game (109.2), net rating (108.4), field goal percentage (42.9%), three-point percentage (32.1%), and in assists per game (23.3). Pascal Siakam has been the Pacers best player, but Siakam alone isn't enough. The Pacers lack spacing, creation, their pace, and playmaking without Tyrese Haliburton and his absence can't be made any clearer. His impact is so essential to the Pacer success, but so is availability, and the Pacers highest rotation players have been hurt, putting too much pressure on their role players and weak young core.

3. Accepting their fate?

The Pacers have seemingly waved the white flag with their injuries and while it may not be a bad thing in a non-contending season, it is certainly rubbing off on the team and in their effort. The Pacers have played in only 13 clutch contests and a 3-10 in those matchups, they constantly get blown out and seemingly don't care. Pascal discusses that below.

“When we decide that losing is not ok, we’re gonna go somewhere. But if we go out there every single day and it just feels like, okay, we lost another game, it does not matter, we’re just gonna keep sinking.



I don’t think we’re gonna get out of it, until when you lose and you go home and it really hurts you. Like if it doesn’t matter, we’re just gonna keep coming in here and do the same thing and lose every night and it’s gonna be it is what it is.



Like, who cares? We just lost another game, it doesn’t matter. I don’t like that feeling. And if we don’t decide to change that, it’s not gonna change. We have to make it happen.



Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We can’t blame the schedule. The day that we decide that we’re tired of it, I think we’re gonna go somewhere.” Pascal Siakam

An honest and transparent Pascal Siakam after the Pacers fall to 6-24:



Now while I personally won't ever advocate for tanikng prior to a seasons beginning, the Pacers are bad, and this season is a wash. The Pacers need to get healthy and have a pick in the lotterey, gearing up for 2026 and 2027 when Tyrese Haliburton returns.

The Pacers fall off has been unfortunate , but not totally unexpected with the circumstances. Time to look for growth in Indiana, and see if anyone sticks out as pieces for the future.

