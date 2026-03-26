Pacers Big Board: Highest-Upside Top 10 Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft

Every draft class has talent, but not every class has star power. The 2026 NBA Draft is shaping up to be one of those rare groups where multiple prospects have legitimate franchise-altering upside. While fit, production and floor all matter, this exercise focuses strictly on one thing: ceiling. If everything breaks right, who has the best chance to become a superstar? From elite wings to dynamic guards and high-motor forwards, here’s a tiered look at the highest-potential prospects in the class.

Tier 1 - Franchise Cornerstones

1. AJ Dybantsa

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after a play in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Not only does AJ Dybantsa have an incredible skill set, he also has the positional size that every GM dreams of when drafting a player. He can score in isolation, in the pick-and-roll and with his back to the basket. His three-point shot is still a work in progress, but adding a consistent three will be a key part of his development.

He rebounds well for his position, gets to the free-throw line and has the size, speed and athleticism to become an All-NBA two-way player. His ceiling is arguably as high as Peterson’s — and some might even say it’s higher.

The one advantage Dybantsa has over Peterson is his leadership. He is a confident player but doesn’t allow his ego to get in the way of what’s best for the team. His ceiling is a franchise cornerstone and a multiple-time All-NBA selection.

Dybantsa has been compared to several elite NBA players, including Tracy McGrady, Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

2. Darryn Peterson

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before he stepped foot on the floor for Kansas, draft experts were comparing him to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. He is an elite-level scorer who can create in isolation or in the pick-and-roll.

At 6-foot-6, he can get to the rim and finish. Outside of the paint, Peterson has a silky shot and great form. Whether it’s a pull-up jumper or a catch-and-shoot situation, he has elite scoring potential.

Peterson isn’t just a scorer, though. Although he had a low number of assists in the NCAA Tournament, don’t be fooled. He is a scorer first, but he also has great feel for the game and is a strong secondary playmaker.

Defensively, the flashes are there, but he still needs to be more consistent. Drawing comparisons to Kobe Bryant sets the bar extremely high. While he may not reach that level or mirror the “Mamba Mentality,” he is an exceptional player with one of the highest ceilings in the class.

Tier 2 — Elite Upside, Key Questions

3. Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NBA fans who don’t watch college basketball were robbed of seeing Wilson in the NCAA Tournament. He broke his hand in practice and missed the remainder of the season, but this is a special talent with an incredibly high ceiling.

Wilson plays with a high motor and is as relentless as they come. He led the NCAA in dunks before his injury and was a rebounding machine.

He needs to improve as a ball handler, but when he has momentum, he’s looking to finish emphatically at the rim. With a nose for defense, Wilson can chase down blocks and wreak havoc on opposing players. He has great size at 6-foot-10, terrific speed and plays with force consistently.

As a scorer, Wilson has a good post game, a solid step-back and good shooting form. There is a lot to like here, and his most common player comparisons have been Chris Bosh and Kevin Garnett.

4. Darius Acuff Jr.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against Hawaii Rainbow Warriors guard Isaiah Kerr (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

No player has risen higher in the rankings than Darius Acuff Jr. after the run he’s had at Arkansas. Acuff is an offensive engine who can put the ball in the basket.

His footwork and ball handling remind many of Kyrie Irving. There is a lot to be desired defensively, as Acuff is one of the weakest defenders in this group, but his offensive game is so advanced that he belongs in this tier.

With great feel, a high basketball IQ, the ability to drive with either hand and an uncanny ability to shake defenders with side-steps and step-backs, he is without question one of the highest-ceiling prospects in this class. His defensive limitations are the only thing keeping him out of Tier 1.

Tier 3 — High Floor, Lower Ceiling

5. Cameron Boozer

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player with the highest floor in this class is, without question, Cameron Boozer. However, his ceiling is lower than those above him due to a lack of elite vertical explosiveness.

He’s as fundamentally sound as they come, with a great low-post touch. Boozer is an elite rebounder, a terrific screener, has one of the highest basketball IQs in the class and has won at every level.

He plays the game the right way and doesn’t rely on ego. He won’t turn 19 until after the NCAA season, yet he can impact winning immediately. Because his floor is so high and he excels in the fundamentals, he could ultimately become one of the best players in this draft.

Tier 4 - Rising Stars With All-Star Potential

6. Keaton Wagler

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wagler is a more advanced scorer than Tyrese Haliburton was at this stage, though Haliburton was the better playmaker. The most common comparison for Wagler is Haliburton, and it’s easy to see why.

He is a tall, lanky guard with great feel for the game. He uses his length effectively, especially to compensate for his strength. He is a strong shooter on and off the ball and a capable passer.

There is a lot to like about his game, and he has the potential to become a multi-time All-Star.

7. Kingston Flemings

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts while playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

I might be underselling Kingston Flemings’ ceiling. He has consistently been ranked in the 4–5 range for a reason.

His burst is reminiscent of Derrick Rose, his three-level scoring mirrors Tyrese Maxey and he plays with a Russell Westbrook-like energy.

If he reaches that level, he could have an MVP-caliber season in his future. That may be lofty, but his talent is undeniable.

Defensively, he is disruptive, using his quickness to jump passing lanes and pressure opposing guards. He plays with discipline, works hard and consistently attacks the rim.

Flemings could end up being the best guard in this draft. Like Wagler, multiple All-Star appearances are within reach.

Tier 5 - High-Upside Guards and Sleepers

8. Labaron Philon Jr.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

His on-ball defense is a defining strength, and when paired with his three-level scoring ability and high basketball IQ, it points to the profile of a potential high-level guard.

Though his frame is thin, he competes with toughness, rebounds well for his size and displays strong court vision, even if he can be turnover-prone at times.

Player comparisons for Philon range from Goran Dragić and Mike Conley Jr. to Darius Garland and Jrue Holiday — a wide range that highlights his versatility.

9. Brayden Burries

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) controls the ball in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A 6-foot-4 scoring guard who can play either backcourt position, Burries has impressed on both ends this season. He plays with poise and confidence that stands out for his age.

With three-level scoring ability and a physical edge, he has the tools to be one of the biggest risers on draft night.

His comparisons include Jamal Murray for scoring, Devin Booker for offensive polish and Eric Gordon for his physical, downhill style. Burries projects as a long-term NBA player with potential All-Star upside.

10. Mikel Brown Jr.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brown Jr. is a smooth pick-and-roll operator with a polished jumper. His ability to play off the ball highlights his versatility.

At 6-foot-5, he has the size to handle both guard positions. He is quick, has a high basketball IQ and is often described as “shifty” — and for good reason.

Like Philon, he has drawn comparisons to Darius Garland, while some evaluators see shades of Trae Young in his pull-up shooting and creativity.

Final Thoughts

Projecting upside is never an exact science, and the NCAA Tournament and pre-draft process will inevitably shift how these players are viewed. But as it stands today, the top of this class is loaded with players who could change the trajectory of a franchise. Whether it’s the star power of Dybantsa and Peterson or the well-rounded reliability of Boozer, teams at the top of the draft will have difficult, but potentially franchise-defining, decisions to make.

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