Pacers HC Has Concerning Injury Update on Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers starting point guard Andrew Nembhard is out indefinitely with a left shoulder strain.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle declined to provide any updates regarding a potential return for the four-year veteran ahead of Saturday night's game, in which the Pacers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 128-103.
More news: Pacers HC Sends Clear Message on Referees After 2OT Loss to Thunder
Nembhard apparently picked up the injury in the Pacers' season opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after tangling his arm with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Nembhard scored four points in 17 minutes of action in the season opener, adding a rebound and four assists.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reported that Nembhard was with the team for the three-game road trip, which could possibly be a positive sign that the 25-year-old could have a chance of returning to action sooner than later.
More news: Myles Turner Was 'Shocked' by Pacers Offer in Free Agency
Carlisle wouldn't say ahead of the game who would start at point guard instead of Nembhard, but it was later revealed that third-year player Ben Sheppard would made the 11th start of his young career. Sheppard played 24 minutes, finishing with nine points, three assists and five rebounds.
Even before Nembhard's injury, the Pacers were already reeling at the point guard position. All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is out for the year with an Achilles tear and T.J. McConnell is out until at least Nov. 9 with a hamstring strain, according to Carlisle. Additionally, rookie guard Kam Jones is out until mid-November with a back injury.
'Welcome Addition' Back on the Hardwood
Some good news, however, came Sunday as two-way contract guard Quenton Jackson was back on the court after missing the first two regular seasons with a right hamstring strain.
"He's a welcome addition, particularly with what's happening right now," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters.
The Pacers will need all the help they can get, with the injury list now including shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin missing Sunday's game with a right toe sprain.
"As long as I'm active and I'm ready, I'm gonna go out there and do what I do," Jackson said. "... Anytime I'm on the floor, I think that's kind of my role on this team is to bring energy and bring intensity. That's what I'm trying to do today."
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.