Pacers’ Historic Skid Hits 14 Games After Loss to Knicks Without Brunson

Indiana dropped its 14th consecutive game in a 136–110 loss to the New York Knicks, officially setting a new franchise record for the longest losing streak. The Pacers also lost the season series to New York, three games to one.

The previous franchise mark, 13 straight losses, had already been reached twice earlier this season. Now, amid injuries, development priorities, and a clear eye on lottery positioning, Indiana has sunk even deeper.

Knicks Roll Without Their Star

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to drive past Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Even without Jalen Brunson, New York’s offense never missed a beat.

The Knicks scored 30 points in all four quarters, powered by a balanced attack:

Josh Hart: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

OG Anunoby: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Karl-Anthony Towns: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

The game turned late in the first half. Indiana led 62–57 before New York closed the second quarter on a 15–2 run over the final 2:49, flipping a five-point deficit into a 72–64 halftime lead.

From there, the Knicks pulled away for good. A 19–8 run early in the third quarter extended the margin to 94–77, and Indiana never recovered.

But it wasn't just the runs. New York dominated the glass with 19 offensive rebounds, and forced the Pacers to commit 18 turnovers which turned into 23 points for New York.

Zubac’s Presence Continues to Show

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, there were a few bright spots for Indiana.

All five starters reached double figures, with Obi Toppin adding 15 points off the bench. Postgame, Coach Rick Carlisle jokingly told Chris Denari that Obi Toppin played six seconds over his allotted minutes restriction.

Ivica Zubac finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal in 26 minutes. While the box score was modest, his impact went beyond the numbers. Zubac’s size created constant pressure at the rim, drew fouls on smaller defenders, and helped generate second-chance opportunities—particularly by tipping out missed shots.

McConnell Milestone, Walker Questions Remain

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

T.J. McConnell made his 100th career NBA start and delivered another steady performance, recording a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

Kobe Brown also bounced back with one of his better shooting nights, continuing his comfort at Madison Square Garden. His aggressive approach helped Indiana match New York’s size on the wing.

Jarace Walker, however, remains a work in progress.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) takes a three-point shot in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Walker led the team with 16 points but also attempted a team-high 14 shots and logged the most minutes. Defensively, inconsistency continues to be an issue. He was stripped by Josh Hart on consecutive possessions, leading to easy scores, and his overall defensive presence fluctuated throughout the night.

The tools are there, but the production hasn’t consistently followed. For Indiana, Walker’s development remains one of the most important variables moving forward, whether that leap comes late this season or during the offseason.

Looking Ahead

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts during overtime against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Indiana’s struggles are amplified without Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, but even when healthy, wins have been difficult to come by.

The Pacers now return home to face the Portland Trail Blazers in what will be their fifth game in seven nights, a grueling stretch of the schedule.

If there’s any optimism, it comes from recent individual trends. Zubac is working his way back into form after his ankle injury, and Aaron Nesmith appears to have broken out of his shooting slump, going 11-for-16 from three over his last two games.

Still, until the Pacers find a way to stop the bleeding, the losses, and the history will continue to mount.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.