Pacers Make Surprise Decision on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Future
In this story:
The Indiana Pacers have made a big decision on the future of power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Initially inked to a 10-day contract, the journeyman big has proven so helpful (and the ailing Pacers have proven so desperate for healthy bodies) that Indiana has re-signed him to a second 10-day deal.
This story will be updated...
Published
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM
Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.