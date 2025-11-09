Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Trolls NBA for Drug Testing Him
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on a drug test he received while recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals last season.
Haliburton played through most of the Finals with a strained calf, and ultimately tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the series. He has been recovering well since the incident, and posted a video on X of himself dunking a ball Oct. 24.
A little more than a week later, Haliburton made another post, revealing the NBA subjected him to a drug test a week after posting the video.
"Post a video dunking, drug test a week later!" the post read, followed by a crying laughing emoji.
The NBA doesn't release the details of the testing, meaning Haliburton could have been chosen randomly or due to reasonable cause, but the timing of the test is hilariously coincidental.
Haliburton is seriously missed by the Pacers, having been the cornerstone of the team's offense over the past several seasons. During his time in Indiana, the point guard has averaged 19.5 points and 10.1 assists per game, making two All-Star Games and two All-NBA Teams in the process.
The All-Star isn't their only significant injury, though, as they are also without Obi Toppin for several months after he suffered a stress fracture in his left foot and underwent surgery. The list doesn't stop there, however, as the Pacers are also without Andrew Nembhard, Benedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Johnny Furphy.
A Rough Season Start
Without several key contributors on offense, the Pacers have massively struggled to start their 2025-26 season.
The Pacers are 1-7 on the year, which ties them with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Despite it being so early in the season, the Pacers have just a 0.1 percent chance to see the Playoffs.
They'll most likely be without Haliburton for the remainder of the season, and will hope he can make a strong return in the 2026-27 season and lead the Pacers back to the NBA Finals.
