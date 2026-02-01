Pascal Siakam comes up clutch again for Pacers in 129-124 win

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks met for the third and final time this season, closing the series with a back-and-forth battle that featured fireworks early and execution late.

The first half unfolded as a high-scoring affair, but both defenses tightened in the fourth quarter as each team pushed for a crucial win. With Indiana clinging to a 125–123 lead in the closing moments, the ball found its way into familiar hands. Pascal Siakam calmly knocked down his patented step-back jumper, extending the Pacers’ advantage to four with 18.6 seconds remaining.

Atlanta responded with a missed shot, but earned free throws after securing the offensive rebound. Nickeil Alexander-Walker split the pair at the line, trimming the deficit to three. On the ensuing possession, Indiana was called for a traveling violation with 7.4 seconds left, giving the Hawks a chance to tie the game.

That opportunity never materialized. A miscommunication between Jalen Johnson and Alexander-Walker resulted in a turnover, and Bennedict Mathurin made Atlanta pay at the free-throw line, converting both attempts to seal a 129–124 victory for Indiana.

Let’s dive into some takeaways.

Lighting Up the Scoreboard

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Indiana Pacers erupted for a season-high 80 points in the first half of Sunday night’s game, putting together one of their most explosive offensive performances of the year.

Indiana shot 28-of-48 from the field and knocked down 11 of its 20 attempts from beyond the arc, overwhelming the defense with pace and shot-making. Andrew Nembhard led the way, scoring 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. He also added five assists, setting the tone as both a scorer and facilitator.

Fun Facts

This marks the third time since 2023 that Indiana has scored 80 or more points in a single half against the Atlanta Hawks.

During the 2023–24 season, the Pacers and Hawks combined for 1,081 total points across four meetings.

In the 2024–25 season, the two teams combined to score 739 points in three games.

This season, the Pacers and Hawks have already combined for more than 737 points across three games—despite neither Trae Young nor Tyrese Haliburton appearing in any of those matchups.

Since the year the In-Season Tournament started, in 10-games, these two teams have scored an astonishing 2,557 points against one another.

Even without their star point guards on the floor, both teams have consistently found ways to push the pace and light up the scoreboard, continuing a trend that has defined this matchup in recent seasons.

Siakam, Nembhard and Nesmith Shine Bright

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

What more can be said about the Pacers’ big three?

Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, and Aaron Nesmith delivered a complete performance, setting the tone on both ends of the floor. The trio combined for 74 points on 28-of-44 shooting (63.6 percent), along with 13 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and one block, powering Indiana Pacers to the win.

When Nembhard, Siakam, and Nesmith are operating at this level, Indiana becomes exceedingly difficult to contain. Their balance of shot-making, playmaking, and defensive effort was on full display, with each player impacting the game in multiple ways. It was a collective showing that underscored their importance to the Pacers’ success and played a decisive role in the outcome.

Jarace Walker's Improved Play

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jarace Walker has elevated his play over the past several weeks, performing at a noticeably higher level than earlier in the season.

Against the Atlanta Hawks, Walker carried the offensive load during a pivotal stretch of the third quarter. With the game tied at 92, he scored seven of Indiana’s next nine points, helping the Indiana Pacers build a seven-point advantage and seize momentum.

Walker finished the night with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 turnover.

The growth is evident in the numbers. In January, Walker averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 51.8 percent from three, and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

By comparison, he averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in December, shooting 38 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 76.2 percent from the line.

It marks a significant and encouraging jump in production and efficiency for the young forward, underscoring his continued development and growing impact on Indiana’s rotation.

