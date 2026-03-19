The Duke Blue Devils avoided a historic upset, rallying from an 11-point deficit (the largest deficit any No. 1 seed has faced against a No. 16 seed at the half) to defeat the Siena Saints, 71–65.

While No. 1 seeds have only lost to No. 16 seeds twice in NCAA Tournament history, the threat remains real, and for a moment, Duke looked vulnerable.

Trailing by double digits, the Blue Devils responded with composure, intensity, and execution. At the center of that turnaround was Cameron Boozer.

Boozer’s Presence Shifts the Game

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past Siena Saints forward Francis Folefac (11) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boozer’s impact extended far beyond the box score.

Offensively, Duke didn’t consistently run its sets through him, but his presence in the paint forced Siena’s defense to collapse. He clogged the middle, drew multiple defenders, and created second-chance opportunities by attacking the offensive glass.

When Boozer did get touches, he made them count by attacking the rim or kicking the ball out to open teammates to generate better looks.

Production at the Line, Impact Everywhere Else

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a rebound against the Siena Saints in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It wasn’t Boozer’s most efficient shooting night. He finished just 4-of-11 from the field, but he made up for it at the free-throw line, knocking down 11-of-12 attempts.

He finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and a block—stuffing the stat sheet in a variety of ways.

Defensively, Boozer made his presence felt late. He secured key rebounds in traffic and held his own when switched onto Siena’s guards, showing impressive mobility for his size.

One of the defining moments came in the closing minutes, when Boozer displayed patience and timing on a post possession—waiting for big man, Francis Folefac, to commit before rising up to swat the shot out of bounds.

Flashes of Playmaking and Areas to Clean Up

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA;Siena Saints center Riley Mulvey (55) and Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) attempt to get a rebound in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer also showcased his passing ability with a highlight full-court outlet. After securing a rebound, he fired a pinpoint pass the length of the floor to a streaking teammate, a sequence reminiscent of Kevin Love’s signature outlets.

That said, it wasn’t a flawless performance.

Boozer had a few careless turnovers, including getting stripped in the post, mishandling the ball, and forcing a bad pass. Those moments reflect the growing pains expected from an 18-year-old playing on the biggest stage of his career.

Stepping Up in a Bigger Role

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) blocks the shot of Siena Saints forward Francis Folefac (11) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Patrick Ngongba II sidelined due to a foot injury, Boozer logged minutes at center and handled the responsibility well. While Siena’s frontcourt lacks elite size, Boozer still showed he can hold his own physically and defensively at the five.

That versatility could be key at the next level—especially for teams like Indiana, where he could see time at center in certain lineups.

Cayden Boozer’s X-Factor Performance

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) reacts against the Siena Saints in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron wasn’t alone in leading Duke out of danger.

His brother, Cayden Boozer, delivered a standout performance, stepping up in the absence of injured guard Caleb Foster. Cayden scored 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding five assists and two steals while making several timely plays down the stretch.

Cayden is widely expected to return to Duke for his sophomore season, but if he continues performing at this level and leads a deep tournament run, NBA teams will push for him to declare. Still, another year in college could significantly boost his draft stock.

Final Thoughts

Duke’s early scare may prove to be a wake-up call. The NCAA Tournament demands a different level of focus from the opening tip, and now the Blue Devils know it. How Cameron Boozer handles the pressure moving forward will be must-watch, especially with Indiana eyeing a potential top-four pick.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.