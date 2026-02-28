It was never a matter of if, but when, Quenton Jackson would be converted from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal.

He’s energetic. He’s fearless. He’s edgy. He’s an attacker. His shot has improved. He fits perfectly with this culture. And he adds familiarity to the depth of this roster.

If energy had a spirit animal, it would be a jackrabbit. And Quenton Jackson embodies it. He doesn’t pace himself. He doesn’t coast. He springs into every possession like it might be his last opportunity to prove he belongs.

And now he does.

Nobody deserved the Pacers open roster spot more than Quenton Jackson.



Q has worked tirelessly to get to this point and has become a fan favorite with how tenacious and explosive he plays!pic.twitter.com/VpIeUdQNWG — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) February 27, 2026

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pacers agreed to a three-year deal with the combo guard, who was in the final year of his two-way contract.

The details of the contract were later reported by Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. Jackson will be on a minimum contract for the remainder of this season, the 2026-27 season will be partially guaranteed, and the final year of the deal will be non-guaranteed.

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana has consistently navigated the luxury tax carefully, so converting a productive player who carries a minimal cap hit is a significant win for the front office.

After the Pacers’ overtime victory at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, Rick Carlisle had high praise for Jackson, who scored 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including seven points in overtime.

“He's played well all year in every different role you can be in," Carlisle said about Jackson. "He's been a third-stringer. He's been a G Leaguer on a two-way. He's been a starter. I mean, if it wasn't for him, I don't know if we would've ever won a game at the beginning of the season. He made two incredible shots against Golden State at home… He's been great." Rick Carlisle postgame in MSG

Speaking of that Golden State game, Jackson was sensational. He scored 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting while adding 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals. Throughout the game, he jawed back and forth with one of the league’s most notorious trash talkers, Draymond Green, showing no hesitation in the moment.

The intensity Jackson brings is infectious not just for himself, but for his teammates as well. That edge often fuels his most impactful performances.

This season, Jackson has scored in double figures in 11 of the 30 games he has played. He is averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field, 40.5% from three and 81% from the free-throw line — all in a career-high 17.3 minutes per contest.

The numbers may not scream All-Star, but they reflect the growth of an undrafted player who fought for every opportunity. Indiana identified him, signed him to a two-way contract, and watched him thrive in the G League before earning meaningful NBA minutes.

This contract was not awarded because of circumstance or roster necessity. It was earned. Through performance, resilience and consistent production.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.