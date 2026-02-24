Rick Carlisle Shares Why Indiana Was Fined $100K

If Indiana Pacers fans already felt the league had it out for their team, the explanation from head coach Rick Carlisle regarding the $100,000 fine for violating the Player Participation Policy is unlikely to ease those concerns.

During his weekly radio appearance with Kevin Bowen on 107.5 The Fan, Carlisle addressed the league’s decision and made it clear he disagreed with the ruling.

Bowen asked Carlisle for his reaction when he learned the team had been fined.

Rick Carlisle today opening up about the NBA’s $100,000 fine of the #Pacers:



“Yeah, I put out a statement about it. I didn’t agree with it,” Carlisle said. “There was a league lawyer conducting the interview who kind of unilaterally decided that Aaron Nesmith, who had been injured the night before and couldn’t hold the ball, should have played in the game, which just seems ridiculous.”

Carlisle explained that the organization offered to provide medical context during the league’s review process.

“During the interview process — I wasn’t on it, but I heard the details — we asked them if they wanted to talk to our doctors about it, because it was something documented by our doctors and trainers. They said no, they didn’t need to. They talked to their doctors, who did not examine Aaron Nesmith.”

He added that the Pacers also offered direct access to the player.

“We asked them if they wanted to talk to the kid (Nesmith). And they said no, they didn’t need to.”

Carlisle described the outcome as surprising, particularly given the context of the season.

“During the interview, they also asked if we considered medicating him to play in a game when we were 30 games under .500,” Carlisle said. “So I was very surprised. Obviously didn’t agree with it. This is really the first time I’ve gone into any detail about it. But that was the deal.”

The fine stems from the league’s enforcement of its Player Participation Policy, as the NBA attempts to curb perceived tanking and ensure star players (or starters in this situation specifically) are available for nationally relevant games.

Carlisle’s comments suggest the Pacers believe their medical decision was justified, and that the process surrounding the fine left the organization beyond frustrated.

Nov 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle gets a double technical and is removed from the game in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The frustration is not limited to the front office. Many Indiana Pacers fans believe the fine was unfairly directed at a small-market franchise, while larger-market teams have held players out without facing the same level of scrutiny.

The league’s official statement referenced Pascal Siakam as part of the reasoning behind the penalty. However, Carlisle’s comments indicating that Aaron Nesmith’s injury evaluation was central to the fine, raises questions about what details were emphasized, and what may have been omitted.

With more than 20 games remaining in the regular season, attention will now shift to how consistently the NBA applies its Player Participation Policy. How the league handles similar situations down the stretch could further shape perceptions about fairness and enforcement.

