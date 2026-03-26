Should the Pacers Trade the No. 1 Pick for a Star?

The Indiana Pacers are staring at one of the most fascinating crossroads in the NBA right now, and it all comes down to one ping-pong ball. After a magical run to the NBA Finals just a year ago, Indiana’s season has turned into a harsh reality check. Injuries, inconsistency, and most notably Tyrese Haliburton’s devastating Achilles tear have completely flipped the script on what was supposed to be a continuation of the franchise’s rise in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, the Pacers now sit with the worst record in the league, putting them in a prime position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. But there’s a catch — a massive one. Indiana must secure a top-four selection or risk losing its pick altogether due to the previously agreed-upon Ivica Zubac trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

What should the Pacers actually do with that pick if they land it? Do they embrace a blended timeline, pairing a potential future superstar with Haliburton and a core that has already proven it can contend? Or do they take a more aggressive route, flipping the pick for a proven All-Star level talent who could help accelerate their path back to championship relevance?

We asked our Sports Illustrated roundtable panel whether the Pacers should keep the pick and build for sustained success, or trade it in hopes of fast-tracking another Finals push.

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Alex Golden

This is a fascinating question and thought. For the Pacers, they should be listening to calls on this pick. I remember back in 2017, the Pacers were looking to trade Paul George after he demanded a trade. Rumors circulated that Boston could have interest in the twenty-seven year old forward, but the Pacers wanted the 3rd overall pick. Boston didn’t accept this offer and it was the right decision, as they selected Jayson Tatum, who helped lead them to an NBA Title. Indiana might find their next Jayson Tatum in the draft, but the Celtics weren’t ready to win a title that season. Indiana believes their roster, if healthy, can get them back to the NBA Finals. As a team that has drafted poorly over the years but been exceptional in trades, if they see a trade they like, they have to trust their gut instinct. I would be apprehensive to make a trade with how loaded this class is, but if the player they trade for is on the same timeline as Tyrese Haliburton, it would make a lot of sense. I’d lean 60% keep the pick, 40% trade it.



Major Passons

For the vast majority of situations, I’m going to say no, the Pacers should not trade their pick for a star player. This is because of 2 reasons. First, I don’t think a star that is good enough to warrant that pick will be available who will want to go to Indiana. Second, the Pacers are likely to get a very good draft pick in a class that seems loaded with future stars.