From the moment Jarace Walker was selected in the lottery, the Indiana Pacers believed his skill set aligned with their long-term vision. His size, passing feel and defensive versatility projected seamlessly into Indiana’s up-tempo system. What required patience, however, was the developmental curve from highly touted prospect to reliable rotation contributor.

Walker’s path became more complicated after Indiana acquired Pascal Siakam. The trade solidified the starting power forward position and shifted Walker further down the depth chart. Rather than rush his progression, the organization encouraged him to study Siakam’s daily habits and professional approach.

Over the past two offseasons, Siakam has worked closely with Walker, including offseason training sessions in Orlando. In a published workout video, Siakam emphasized decisive play, urging Walker to “snatch it” upon the catch rather than hesitate. Early in the season, that decisiveness remained inconsistent.

According to Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace, a conversation between Walker and his former Houston coach Kelvin Sampson during a December road trip marked a turning point. Since Indiana’s Dec. 29 game against Houston, Walker’s performance has reflected increased confidence and clarity.

Over the last 22 games, Walker is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per contest while shooting 49 percent from the field, 46.1 percent from three-point range and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line. The efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, represents meaningful progress for a player transitioning into a consistent sixth- or seventh-man role.

Defensively, Walker has maintained active hands while reducing the overaggressive tendencies that head coach Rick Carlisle previously described as “willy-nilly gambles.” During this stretch, he is averaging 1.1 steals per game, illustrating improved discipline within team concepts.

Walker’s developmental arc has not been linear. After being drafted out of Houston, Carlisle praised his feel and playmaking. However, the additions of Siakam and Obi Toppin limited early opportunities. A positional shift from power forward to small forward further required adjustment.

With 27 games remaining, Indiana’s focus shifts toward evaluation. The Pacers are not positioned for a postseason run, making sustained growth from Walker a priority. His role next season could expand significantly, particularly as the organization builds toward making another deep playoff run.

The recent play from Jarace offers encouraging signs. The remaining stretch however, will determine whether it signals a permanent step forward or a brief peak within a longer developmental process.

