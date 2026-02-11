Pacers Should Protect These Players in a Potential NBA Expansion Draft

The NBA has long been rumored to expand from 30 teams to 32. Following the Super Bowl, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reported that the NBA’s Board of Governors is expected to vote on expansion this summer, with Seattle and Las Vegas viewed as the frontrunners for new franchises.

Think it's going to be an extra-great year for Seattle. I'm hearing NBA Board of Governors likely to vote on expanding by two teams this summer and Las Vegas and Seattle are favored. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 9, 2026

Expansion makes sense. The league is as deep and talented as it has ever been, and from a business perspective, adding two markets would be a significant win.

However, expansion would also trigger an expansion draft — and that’s where things get complicated for teams like the Indiana Pacers.

Under typical expansion draft rules, teams are allowed to protect eight players. Anyone outside of that protected group is eligible to be selected. Only one player can be taken from each franchise, but if two teams are entering the league, that likely means most teams would lose someone.

Indiana has built its roster around depth, investing real value into players in the 9–12 range of the rotation. That makes this exercise particularly difficult.

Here’s how the Pacers should approach it heading into the 2026 offseason:

1. Tyrese Haliburton

The face of the franchise. The engine. The unquestioned centerpiece. No discussion needed.

2. Pascal Siakam

A four-time All-Star and the backbone of Indiana’s recent Finals run, Siakam remains in his prime and central to the franchise’s immediate championship aspirations.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after a play during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

3. 2026 First-Round Pick (if retained)

If Indiana retains its top-four protected 2026 pick, that player would immediately be protected. Given the strength of that draft class, the selection could become a foundational piece alongside Haliburton in both the present and the post-Siakam era.

4. Andrew Nembhard

An elite perimeter defender and trusted secondary playmaker, Nembhard’s importance alongside Haliburton cannot be overstated. The drop-off without him in the starting lineup has been noticeable in prior stretches.

5. Ivica Zubac

Indiana paid a premium price to acquire Zubac. He fits seamlessly into the current competitive window and could remain a key piece beyond it. Protecting him would be automatic.

6. Aaron Nesmith

Nesmith embodies the identity of this team. His shooting, defensive intensity and playoff pedigree make him indispensable, even if he lacks ideal size for the position.

7. Obi Toppin

Toppin proved his value during Indiana’s run to Game 7 of the NBA Finals. His ability to thrive in a fast-paced, small-ball system makes him an ideal complement to Haliburton.

8. T.J. McConnell

This is the most difficult decision. McConnell will be 34 entering next season, but his leadership, playoff impact and connection to the organization make him highly valuable. There’s also a strong likelihood he would be selected if left unprotected. While arguments can be made for younger players, McConnell’s immediate impact likely tips the scales.

Jan 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) celebrates after scoring against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If Indiana does not retain its 2026 first-round pick, Jarace Walker would likely take that protected slot. As a former top-eight selection still only 22 years old, the organization has invested too much long-term upside to risk losing him for nothing. Additionally, Johnny Furphy’s recovery from ACL surgery could make him less likely to be selected in the draft.

Players who would likely be left exposed include Johnny Furphy, Jarace Walker (if the pick is protected), Jay Huff, Kam Jones, Kobe Brown and Micah Potter.

Losing a player without compensation would sting, particularly for a depth-driven team like Indiana. Still, the Pacers’ core would remain intact — and that is ultimately what matters most in an expansion scenario.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.