The Best Trade Deadline Outcome for Indiana

The Pacers have a handful of directions they could go at the deadline.

Holding onto their top draft pick and maintaining those top odds might be the most important goal of all.

Adding talent to win now this season doesn't really help anything, but finding two-way winning players who can sit on ice until Haliburton returns next season could help this team make a big jump back to where they left off as a rising playoff team coming off a recent NBA Finals Game 7 appearance.

What are the best case scenarios for Indiana at the trade deadline?

3 NBA Trade Deadline Goals for Pacers

1. Protect and Prioritize 2026 NBA Draft Picks

Feb 4, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots over Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Christian Coleman (4) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Indiana should value its current lottery pick at its weight in gold.



The Pacers must hold onto one of the best tickets in the league at landing a top pick in one of the most loaded draft classes in recent memory.



Indiana could luck into landing a potential star like Cam Boozer or Darryn Peterson, or be the team to make the bet on an explosive AJ Dybantsa running and gunning with Haliburton and Siakam right out of the gates.



One other idea for the Pacers would be to push more chips into this draft class; whether that means moving up for a specific prospect they want to target atop this class, or moving back into the lottery for a double dip of rookies, this class is talented enough to prioritize the prospects this front office thinks fit best with this core going forward.



Indiana is over halfway through one of the biggest step backs in recent basketball memory, but with a glass half view, this offseason can be the blessing in disguise that sets up Pacers Basketball for the foreseeable future.



Trading ancillary rotation players for more draft capital, especially for 2026 picks, could help build up ammo to move around on draft night.

2. Pick up discounted win-now talent for next season

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rumor has it that teams like the Clippers and Grizzlies are undergoing a bit of a firesale; with James Harden and Jaren Jackson Jr. out the door, could other veterans be next for either squad?



On top of reported interest in Pelicans big man Yves Missi via Jake Fischer, the Pacers have also been reported to have interest in Los Angeles big man Ivica Zubac, who would be an immense upgrade to this frontcourt.



While Zubac would stabilize both sides of the ball this season, Indiana would want to limit his playing time this year to keep a high draft pick, before unleashing Zubac with Haliburton and Siakam next season.



If the Pacers can hold on to Andrew Nembhard, keep its 2026 first, and protect its future draft picks in a Zubac deal, it would be a great buy-low opportunity on one of the most proven current big men in the NBA.



Zubac is a rim-rolling nightmare with short-roll playmaking vision, post-up mismatch scoring and hard screening-and-rim-rolling playfinishing skills who can serve as a defensive anchor with traditional post-up defense that fits right next to Siakam, in theory like Marc Gasol of old with Pascal in Toronto.



While Ja Morant doesn't exactly fit with the Pacers style, maybe they would consider kicking the tires on pairing Ja with Haliburton at the right price, but other veterans like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Ty Jerome would also probably cost next to nothing compared to their potential impact.



Finding winning players around the league who fit Indiana's fast playstyle that theoretically fill two-way play-finishing connective roles around Haliburton, Siakam, and Nembhard is key, especially if their teams are willing to accept less than their worth in a trade for one reason or another.

3. Go all in on a third co-star

Feb 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) with a reverse slam dunk past Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Trey Murphy is the type of potential high-flying co-star that would fit right into Indiana's up-and-down style of play.



Murphy throwing down baseline backdoor slams and alley-oop lobs running the floor with Tyrese Haliburton would be a thing of basketball beauty.



The Pelicans, however, are holding out for a 'Desmond-Bane level offer' for Murphy.



Could Indiana be the team that makes that offer?



It seems the Pacers could be willing to part with most players on this roster; when it comes to draft capital, they have plenty of their own firsts to package together.



If Indiana can hold onto its 2026 1st, its core starters, and protect future firsts while bringing in an up-and-coming star like Murphy, the sky is the limit for the future of this Pacers squad.